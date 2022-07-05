Dainty necklace, pearls, drop earrings: Your go-to guide to glam up for your next online meeting

Credit: mecoa_mediieoncoaching/Instagram

Dressing with style and character is a skill that must be developed over time. The pandemic presented most of us with a new challenge. how does one look fashionable and sharp waist up? Your face is what is mostly in focus, so get some help from jewellery. A majority of women who work online screens have increased their spends on jewellery.

Dhanya Balasubramanian, Brand strategist, Paksha by Tarinika said, "Bold gold pieces that look unique and stylish, colourful baubles in a variety of styles, and classic timeless designs are all in vogue. Wearing the right kind of accessory boosts your confidence and helps you stand out and stay memorable. Frankly, it`s a lot easier than having to put together an entire outfit. A wide range of jewellery to go with your existing shirts and blouses - and you`re all set to carry your best self to work,"

Balasubramanian shares tips to help you style: