Dahi Handi 2024: Know date, timing, significance and celebrations of festival

Dahi Handi 2024: Dahi Handi is a cherished festival celebrated annually across India, with grand festivities particularly observed in Maharashtra and Goa. Known as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, this Hindu festival takes place a day after Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Here's everything you need to know about Dahi Handi, including its date, significance, and celebrations.

Dahi Handi 2024: Date, time

Date and Timings This year, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27, the day after Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on Monday, August 26.

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 3:39 am on August 26

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 2:19 am on August 27

Dahi Handi 2024: Significance

Dahi Handi honors Lord Krishna's playful childhood. According to legend, the mischievous young Krishna was fond of curd (dahi) and butter (makhan). To prevent him and his friends from stealing these treats, the village women hung the pots of dahi and makhan from the ceiling. Undeterred, Krishna and his friends formed a human pyramid to reach the pots. Dahi Handi celebrates this delightful act from Bal Gopal’s childhood.

Dahi Handi 2024: Celebrations

Dahi Handi has evolved into a large-scale cultural sport, especially in Maharashtra. The word "Dahi" refers to curd, and "Handi" means earthen pot. During the celebration, a pot filled with milk, curd, and butter is hung high above the ground. Teams known as Govindas form human pyramids to reach and break the Handi, while the chant "Govinda Aala Re!" fills the streets. Adding to the challenge, teams are often sprayed with water or slippery substances. In recent years, prize money for the winning teams has reached up to one crore rupees. This vibrant event showcases the Govindas' teamwork and physical endurance while embodying the joyous spirit of Lord Krishna.