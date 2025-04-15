Comedian Cyrus Broacha has stunned and surprised everyone with his body transformation. Netizens are calling him ‘Man of steel’, ‘Superman’ and even Johny Bravo as his looks seem inspired by him. Recently, he started looking more fit with tones muscles.

Comedian Cyrus Broacha has stunned and surprised everyone with his body transformation. Netizens are calling him ‘Man of steel’, ‘Superman’ and even Johny Bravo as his looks seem inspired by him. Recently, he started looking more fit with tones muscles. But what’s behind this chiseled body look that seems to beat major Bollywood actor and that too at 55? Cyrus Broacha revealed this new fitness journey with fitness buff Bani J on his podcast. He opened up about reducing his extra fat and turn out to become more healthier and happier.

The new fitter, healthier and happier former MTV VJ, anchor and comedian exuded a fresh and young vibe and energy like that of his MTV days.

Staying fit at 55

Talking about his ripped body, Cyrus said, “I’ve always been into weight training. I’m just a little more careful now. My shape is better, but my size… could be better. I always loved training. During the pandemic, I cleaned up a lot. I got myself a barbell, a squat rack, a bench, and 340 pounds (154 kilos) of weight.” He told Bani that he was involved in some power building, a regime “which is a mix of both” strength and bodybuilding. “I’m also doing a little backward walking to get the blood flow better,” he further said.

In a different episode he told actor Rohit Roy that he was strongly dedicated to fitness irrespective of where he is. “I train everywhere I go. I find a gym somewhere. I do fast workouts. I don’t do cardio. I don’t walk,” he said frankly. He even shared details of his diet and fasting routine, saying, “I don’t eat 7-7. I work out fasted but eat immediately (after).”

However, Broacha honestly admits that he does not abide by extreme diets. “As I start, I finish two protein shakes. My eggs start going in. Reality is that you can’t go so extreme (with diets),” he said. Talking to Bani, he revealed that he does not restrict his diet and ensures eating properly in the breakfast. “I eat eggs, avoid carbs,” he added.

Cyrus Broacha is an inspiration for how to stay fit, eat good and stay healthy.