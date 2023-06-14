Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF issues list on how you can stay safe indoors and outdoors during cyclone

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy, NDRF, cyclone, how to stay safe during cyclone, cyclone safety measures,

Gujarat is bracing for the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy, which has become a severe cyclonic cyclone. Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to have the most impact on Gujarat's Kutch and Jamnagar districts, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross the Saurashtra and Kutch shores on the evening of June 15, with maximum wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. "Its damaging potential could be extensive," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have issued safety advice in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy.

How you can keep yourself safe indoors

Turn off the power and the gas supply.

For increased security, keep doors and windows closed.

Residents in hazardous areas are asked to escape as soon as possible before the cyclone makes impact.

It is recommended that you listen to the radio or transistor for updates.

It is critical to consume only boiled or chlorinated water.

The general public is also cautioned to only rely on official advisories for up-to-date information.

How you can keep yourself safe outdoors

It is adviced not to enter damaged buildings.

Electric poles that are broken, frayed cables, and other sharp items should all be avoided.

It is crucial to locate a safe haven as quickly as possible

Precautionary steps for for people in cyclone-prone areas:

Even common objects might become harmful during a cyclone due to the tremendous wind speeds that are present. Therefore, people should avoid touching any sharp things like broken tree branches, power lines, or cables.

A damaged building must be avoided at all costs.

It's crucial to examine the stability and security of windows and doors in homes.

It is highly advised to regularly check for and fix leaks in water supply, gas and electrical pipelines.