CV vs Resume: Key differences, which should you choose for your job application?

Understand the clear differences between CV and resume, their purpose, structure, and when to use each. Know which document will suit your job application.
Choosing between a CV and a resume often feels confusing when you’re preparing for a job application. Both documents highlight your qualifications, yet they serve different purposes and follow different formats.
A CV, or Curriculum Vitae, is a complete record of your professional journey. It includes every detail of your academic background, work experience, research work, awards, projects, and other achievements.
A CV has no page limit; it is used mainly for academic, scientific, or research-based roles. If you’re applying for a teaching position at a university, a research fellowship, a PhD program, or any role that requires deep expertise, a CV is the right choice.
A resume is a short, focused document that highlights only the skills and experience relevant to the specific job you’re applying for. It usually includes a summary, key skills, work experience, education, and job-specific achievements.
A resume is typically one or two pages long, is used for most corporate and private-sector jobs. Whether you’re applying for IT, marketing, finance, administration, creative fields, or general office jobs, a resume is the preferred document. These employers want a quick snapshot of your strengths, not your entire career history.
The biggest difference between a CV and a resume lies in their length and intention. A CV can be as long as needed because it covers your entire career. A resume is short and customised for each job.
Your choice depends entirely on the type of job you’re applying for. If the role is academic, scientific, or research-oriented, a CV is the correct document. If the job is in the private sector, a resume is the right choice.