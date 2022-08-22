Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Cure dark circles in just two days with THESE home remedies

Undereye skin is one of the most sensitive parts of human body. Dark circles or darkened skin around eyes can lower confidence. Know how to treat it

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Cure dark circles in just two days with THESE home remedies
Treat you dark circles with these amazing home remedies

When the colour of the skin around your eyes is darker than the rest of the face, it is because of 'dark circles'. Having dark circles under the eyes indicates that something is going wrong in the body.

The skin around human eyes is much thinner than facial skin. It also contains some oil and sweat glands, making it more prone to damage. Dark circles are considered to be one of the first signs of premature ageing.

Nowadays, they have become quite common due to various reasons, including lack of sleep, fatigue, poor diet, dehydration, excessive screen time, excessive alcohol consumption and stress among others. Certain people may have dark circles due to herditary reasons. 

Read | 5 ways to have healthy skin around your eyes in monsoon

As most people have a hectic schedule, it isn't always possible to take care of the undereye skin. However, there are few remedies to help you lighten dark circles. If you want to get rid of dark circles within just two days, you can try the following home remedies.

1. Apply Aloe Vera Gel on and around dark circles

Put aloe vera gel in a bowl and apply it on the darkened area around the eyes using cotton. Make sure to be gentle in application as the area around eyes is sensitive. After about 10-15 minutes, wipe off the gel with a wet towel or wet wipe. Do this twice a day to notice differences within two days.

Read | Is excessive WFH screentime giving you dark circles? Know effective under-eye skincare routine

2. Buttermilk and Turmeric

Make a paste by mixing turmeric and buttermilk. Apply it to your undereye darkened skin and wait for it to dry. After that, wash your face carefully with lukewarm water. Apply this twice a day to see the visible changes in just two days. The turmeric-buttermilk paste will provide nourishment and moisture to your undereye skin. 

3. Green Tea Bags

Firstly, use lukewarm water to soak a bag of green tea in it. After some time, take out the green tea bag from the water and keep it to cool down in the fridge. When the tea bags are chilled enough, keep them over your eyes for a while. The cooling effect in green tea is not just enjoyable but will also help to lighten your dark circles.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.