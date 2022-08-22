Cure dark circles in just two days with THESE home remedies

Treat you dark circles with these amazing home remedies

When the colour of the skin around your eyes is darker than the rest of the face, it is because of 'dark circles'. Having dark circles under the eyes indicates that something is going wrong in the body.

The skin around human eyes is much thinner than facial skin. It also contains some oil and sweat glands, making it more prone to damage. Dark circles are considered to be one of the first signs of premature ageing.

Nowadays, they have become quite common due to various reasons, including lack of sleep, fatigue, poor diet, dehydration, excessive screen time, excessive alcohol consumption and stress among others. Certain people may have dark circles due to herditary reasons.

As most people have a hectic schedule, it isn't always possible to take care of the undereye skin. However, there are few remedies to help you lighten dark circles. If you want to get rid of dark circles within just two days, you can try the following home remedies.

1. Apply Aloe Vera Gel on and around dark circles

Put aloe vera gel in a bowl and apply it on the darkened area around the eyes using cotton. Make sure to be gentle in application as the area around eyes is sensitive. After about 10-15 minutes, wipe off the gel with a wet towel or wet wipe. Do this twice a day to notice differences within two days.

2. Buttermilk and Turmeric

Make a paste by mixing turmeric and buttermilk. Apply it to your undereye darkened skin and wait for it to dry. After that, wash your face carefully with lukewarm water. Apply this twice a day to see the visible changes in just two days. The turmeric-buttermilk paste will provide nourishment and moisture to your undereye skin.

3. Green Tea Bags

Firstly, use lukewarm water to soak a bag of green tea in it. After some time, take out the green tea bag from the water and keep it to cool down in the fridge. When the tea bags are chilled enough, keep them over your eyes for a while. The cooling effect in green tea is not just enjoyable but will also help to lighten your dark circles.