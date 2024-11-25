Culture Circle's Broadway Culture Ground in its inaugural episode redefined how culture, community, and creativity come together. Hosted at the iconic Broadway store and the Culture Circle Sneaker Studio within Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, the event transformed the retail space into a vibrant

Broadway Culture Ground brought Culture Circle’s vision to life, creating a dynamic space for visitors, in a format never seen before. The Culture Circle sneaker studio was transformed into a vibrant cultural hub, seamlessly merging trendsetting streetwear, captivating art installations, and engaging interactive elements for an unforgettable in-store journey. Visitors were treated to an energetic fun zone, featuring games like beer pong, arcade games and lively interactive Q&A sessions, creating a space where people could connect, compete, and unwind in style.

Music played a pivotal role in the event, turning the Broadway streetwear section of the store into a boiler room with a curated lineup featuring It’s Your Boy Soul, Charit, Dr. Sangria, and Ayri, amplifying the energy and delivering a soundtrack that brought the space to life. Powered by Nirvana By boAt, the performances set the perfect tone for the vibrant atmosphere. The partnership ensured a dynamic fusion of storytelling, commerce, and culture, showcasing the transformative potential of experiential retail. The event was curated by Souldout, an experiential marketing company.

The turnout reflected the community’s enthusiasm for this unique initiative, with sneakerheads, streetwear enthusiasts, and culture aficionados gathering to experience the first episode of this exclusive IP. Guests explored innovative displays, engaged with homegrown brands and experienced the platform's commitment to genuine sneakers in India. Brands including Supreme, Essentials, Yeezy, Jordans, and Culture Circle Couture Merch amongst many others to shop from and immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere that only Culture Circle and Broadway could deliver together.

Ackshay Jain & Devansh Jain Nawal, Co-founders, Culture Circle said, “At Culture Circle, we believe in creating a dynamic space where passion, style, and community converge. With our first ever Culture Ground, we’ve curated an immersive experience that serves as a One-Stop Luxury Fashion Platform, bringing together the best of streetwear and hype fashion. This event celebrates the diverse voices of our Culture Circle Sneaker & Streetwear Community, providing a platform for innovation, creativity, and collaboration. It's not just about shopping; it's about fostering connections and building a vibrant Hype Fashion Community where fashion lovers and trendsetters come together to share, create, and inspire.”

Vivek Biyani, Founder, Broadway commented “Culture Ground is not just an event—it’s a movement that redefines how communities, brands, and creativity interact. With Culture Circle and Broadway as its foundation and Souldout’s curation, this initiative highlights the power of experiential retail and the impact of collaborative storytelling.”

He further adds, “Culture Ground embodies the ethos of Broadway—blurring the lines between shopping, culture, and community. It’s about creating spaces where people not only discover brands but also connect with brand stories, energy, and culture in a way that feels deeply personal. This debut is just the beginning of how we envision reshaping retail for the next generation.



The overwhelming Culture Circle reviews have consistently highlighted the platform's innovative approach to streetwear, with enthusiasts praising the Broadway Culture Ground event as a game-changing retail experience.

As the first episode of many, Culture Ground has set a bold precedent, promising to continue pushing boundaries and innovating the intersection of culture, sneakers, and community in future editions.

Founded in 2023 by an entrepreneurial duo Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, Culture Circle (www.culture-circle.com) has emerged as India's leading platform for those seeking to buy authentic sneakers in India, with competitive luxury fashion prices across India. The platform stands out through its Culture Circle authentication process, offering sneakers at the lowest prices in India while curating the coolest and most exclusive streetwear and fashion brands. The platform features rare Air Jordans, highly coveted Yeezys, sought-after Nike Dunk Low, and iconic labels such as Jacquemus, Supreme, Off-White, Gucci, Prada, and Dior, making it a one-stop shop for fashion enthusiasts seeking the latest in global trends and premium street style.

Broadway is revolutionary retail experience designed to usher in a new era of physical retail in India. Paving way for 100+ new age consumer brands with Indian origin from the health & wellness, beauty, personal care, lifestyle, fashion, and food & beverage space. Broadway is poised to be India's first retail outlet to revolutionize the physical experience, allowing customers to interact with these brands via a unique content to commerce model.

