CTM skin routine, sweat it out: Tips to ensure healthy, glowing skin at home

How does one ensure that while we are stuck at home with restricted access to salons and spas, our skin doesn't have to bear the brunt of the ongoing pandemic? Well, by giving your skin some pampering at home and making sure that you do not miss out on your regular skincare routine.

But, with the enormous impact that coronaviurs has had on our lives, lifestyle, health and food habits, it sure has become a little difficult to find time to take care of the skin while one juggles between personal and professional life, constantly engaging in video calls, meetings meanhwhile also finishing household chores among other things.

While on one hand lockdown did give us ample time in hand to take care of ourselves and indulge in some self-pampering, on the other, it significantly reduced the skin’s exposure to dirt, grime, pollution and harmful sunrays making people expect better glow and reduced skin issues, but surprisingly, this did not happen. Due to no access earlier this year and now restricted movement to salons after relaxations to the previously imposed country-wide lockdown, the regular skin care routines went for a toss, leaving the skin look dull.

But worry not, we've got you covered.

At DNA, we spoke to leading dermatologist Dr. Rinky Kapoor, celebrity cosmetic surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, who gave us insights to skincare routine that can be easily followed at home.

The CTM Skin Routine

Though the importance and benefits of this routine has been stressed enough over a period of time, it is not implemented religiously.

The Clean-Tone-Moisturize (CTM) routine is a must and there's no doubt about the benefits it has on the skin. Sleep cycles have shifted creating a sense of lethargy and lack of routine. So, sticking to a skin routine with great attentiveness and not letting laziness creep in to the skincare regime, is now more important than ever.

In fact take the Clean-Tone-Moisturize routine one step ahead and use homemade skin masks to allow the skin to soak in the goodness of natural products. In fact this is a great time to deal with dark spots and pigmentation on the face with nourishing face masks as sun exposure is relatively low and there is abundant time in hand.

Peel a fresh and clean potato; use its ground mixture with lemon juice to do away the dark spots and marks.

Sweat For Good

While a work-from-home lifestyle has precipitated a more sedentary lifestyle, exercise for super pretty skin cannot be stressed on any lesser.

A good 30 minute cardio session at home is an internal wash for the skin. Exercise will make the skin sweat cleansing it and purging the skin to release toxins from the body giving it the rose-dewy luscious glow that everyone desires. Well, it’s a game of no pain, no gain!

Slay It with a Scrub

Well, when talking about exercising for skin health, a reference to exfoliation is a mandatory. While the exercise is going to send the dead skin cells off your body, they are going to settle on the exterior of the skin lending it the dull look.

So even while at home, scrubbing and exfoliating the skin is a must. Dead skin cells are shed each day and dislodging them from the surface of the skin is pertinent task. Rub-a-do a rich homemade walnut scrub by throwing in some walnuts soaked overnight with dahi (yogurt).

All Hearts for Slumber Time

Sleep, repair, heal, and repeat! Skin has a deep and intense love connection with sleep. Heard of beauty sleep? It’s a reality. Sleep more, sleep better, sleep deep and experience a flawlessly smooth and gleaming skin tone, on the lines of how skin looks after a Korean face care routine. The longer one sleeps, the better their skin looks. Sleep time is an internal spa time for your skin. Who doesn’t like a long spa time? The skin loves long snoozing too. Add some soothing essential oils like lavender oil to water and make a nighttime spray for your skin. Not only does it work like an astringent but it will lull a comfortable sleep for calming restoration.

Grandmother remedies of baths and scrubs with gram flour and curd are a must-try. This time-tested remedy evens out the skin tone lending it firm smoothness quite unmatched to the miracles claimed by products in the market.