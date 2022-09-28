Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Tired of constant criticism? 5 ways to deal with criticism like a pro

Here is how you can turn criticism to work in your favour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Tired of constant criticism? 5 ways to deal with criticism like a pro
Photo: Pixabay

Accepting criticism is a struggle for many of us. Anything said unpleasant often affects us in the most negative ways possible. In fact we should learn to accept constructive criticism more positively and try to better ourselves if needed. 

It is important to recognise ways in which you may benefit from criticism and utilise it to your advantage in order to be a stronger and more capable person since how you choose to respond to criticism has a ripple impact on numerous elements of your life. 

Here are 7 tips for you to be able to take criticism positively: 

1. Active listening

In order to understand the message the other person is trying to communicate, it is very important to be able to listen to them more keenly without interrupting, arguing, or correcting them while they speak. If you feel the need to put forwards your opinion, it is best to do it after the person is finished. 

2. Recognise any difference

We often focus more on things that we don't agree with, which might shift our concentration from any positive inputs we can take from the conversation. Once you understand where your focus is you can consciously try to make an effort to correct it. 

3. Release tension in your body

We normally carry stress and tension in our bodies without realizing it when receiving criticism. Slow and deep breaths can help to calm your body.

4. Take ownership

It is only human to make mistakes and taking ownership of our mistakes takes away the power from other people to hurt us and It also makes us more aware of our shortcomings which opens the scope for improvement and growth. 

5. Share your perspective

After listening, share the truth of your experience, your viewpoint and your feelings about the situation. They are just as valid as the other person's input.

Read: Weight loss: Mother of two, woman reveals how she lost 25 kilos, know her transformation journey

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.