Tired of constant criticism? 5 ways to deal with criticism like a pro

Accepting criticism is a struggle for many of us. Anything said unpleasant often affects us in the most negative ways possible. In fact we should learn to accept constructive criticism more positively and try to better ourselves if needed.

It is important to recognise ways in which you may benefit from criticism and utilise it to your advantage in order to be a stronger and more capable person since how you choose to respond to criticism has a ripple impact on numerous elements of your life.

Here are 7 tips for you to be able to take criticism positively:

1. Active listening

In order to understand the message the other person is trying to communicate, it is very important to be able to listen to them more keenly without interrupting, arguing, or correcting them while they speak. If you feel the need to put forwards your opinion, it is best to do it after the person is finished.

2. Recognise any difference

We often focus more on things that we don't agree with, which might shift our concentration from any positive inputs we can take from the conversation. Once you understand where your focus is you can consciously try to make an effort to correct it.

3. Release tension in your body

We normally carry stress and tension in our bodies without realizing it when receiving criticism. Slow and deep breaths can help to calm your body.

4. Take ownership

It is only human to make mistakes and taking ownership of our mistakes takes away the power from other people to hurt us and It also makes us more aware of our shortcomings which opens the scope for improvement and growth.

5. Share your perspective

After listening, share the truth of your experience, your viewpoint and your feelings about the situation. They are just as valid as the other person's input.

