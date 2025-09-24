Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance

Suryakumar Yadav follows a disciplined diet that focuses on performance, recovery, and mental alertness. Guided by longtime nutritionist Shwetha Bhatia.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav once again showcased his dominance over his arch-rivals. While fans celebrated his captaincy and consistency on the pitch, much of Suryakumar’s success can be traced back to his strict diet and fitness regime off the field.

According to his longtime nutritionist, dietitian Shwetha Bhatia, founder of Mind Your Fitness, Suryakumar’s eating habits are carefully structured to optimise his performance, recovery, and overall health.

A structured meal plan

Suryakumar Yadav followed a three-meal-a-day routine. However, after recovering from hernia surgery in 2024, his diet was expanded to four meals to meet his energy needs during rehabilitation and training.

High-protein meals

Low-carb focus: He avoids rice and instead eats rotis made with nut- and seed-based flours.

Minimal dals and carbs: Especially when his activity levels are lower.

Healthy fats: Nuts, avocados, and omega-3 sources are part of his daily diet.

Hydrating foods: Soups and chaanch (buttermilk) play an important role.

He avoids milk-based products altogether as he isn’t fond of them.

Five key goals of his diet

Nutritionist explains that every element of Suryakumar’s diet works toward five main objectives:

Enhance performance during both training sessions and matches.

Maintain body fat within the athletic range of 12–15%.

Ensure mental sharpness and consistent energy levels.

Reduce food cravings and limit frequent refuelling.

Promote quick recovery after intense physical activity.

Hydration

Suryakumar Yadav’s fluid and electrolyte intake is carefully monitored, especially during matches and travel. His nutrosonist ensures his hydration plan adapts to changing schedules, weather, and workload.

No cheat meals, only discipline

Suryakumar follows a disciplined diet that ensures strict portion control and timing so that they don’t affect his performance. His nutritionist highlights that he has the mindset of an elite athlete, focused on long-term results over quick indulgence.

