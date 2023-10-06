Cricket World Cup 2023: Snacks to eat while binge-watching match

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Cricket World Cup 2023: Snacks to eat while binge-watching match

Here are some delectable snacks that are sure to elevate your cricket-watching pleasure.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is here, and cricket enthusiasts around the world are gearing up for an exciting season of cricket action. While you settle in to watch your favorite teams battle it out on the field, it's essential to have the perfect snacks to keep your energy up and enhance your viewing experience. Here are some delectable snacks that are sure to elevate your cricket-watching pleasure:

Popcorn: A classic choice that never goes out of style, popcorn is an excellent match-time snack. You can customize it with various seasonings like cheese, caramel, or classic butter for a burst of flavors.

Chips and Dips: A bowl of crispy potato chips or tortilla chips paired with some flavorful dips like salsa, guacamole, or sour cream and onion dip is always a winning combination.

Pizza: Who can resist a slice of piping hot pizza? Order your favorite toppings and enjoy the convenience of pizza delivery while you cheer for your team.

Samosas: If you're looking for something with an Indian twist, samosas are an excellent choice. These savory pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas are a crowd-pleaser.

Chicken Wings: For those who prefer some meaty goodness, chicken wings are a finger-licking option. Toss them in your favorite sauce, whether it's buffalo, barbecue, or teriyaki, for a mouthwatering treat.

Nachos: Loaded nachos with melted cheese, jalapeños, and ground beef or beans are perfect for sharing with friends and family during the match.

Mini Sandwiches: Prepare an assortment of mini sandwiches with various fillings like ham and cheese, turkey and avocado, or cucumber and cream cheese. They're easy to grab and munch on.

Fruit Platter: Balance your snack choices with a refreshing fruit platter. Sliced watermelon, pineapple, and grapes provide a healthy and hydrating option.

Also read: Kolkata Biryani: History behind adding potato to the meaty delicacy

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

'Naxalism a curse to humanity, Centre committed...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahead of Tiger 3 trailer, makers drop intense look of Salman Khan, fans say 'real king of Bollywood is back'

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi may face up to 7 years in jail if found at fault in Italy car crash: Report

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE