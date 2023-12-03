Bake delicious cakes with premium baking moulds

Bake like a pro with non-stick and heat resistance baking moulds. Explore the best selection of baking moulds under Rs 800 exclusively available on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

With the right moulds, you can bake delicious cakes, muffins, and more and the non-stick coating ensures that your baked goods come out effortlessly, without any mess or sticking. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who loves baking. So go ahead and get yourself some baking moulds.

The springform pan has a non-stick coating and a detachable base, making it super easy to transport, decorate, and serve your baked creations

You can use these pans to bake three-layered cakes, cheesecakes, coffee cakes, pizzas, frozen desserts, and so much more

Dont worry about your baked goods sticking to the pans, because these are designed to be truly durable and nonstick

This set includes three different sizes (18cm, 20cm, and 22cm) for added versatility.

These pans are made of aluminium and come in a shiny silver colour

They come in three different sizes - 6, 7, and 8 inches in diameter, and they are 3 inches deep

You can use these pans in OTG, microwave ovens (in convection mode), and even pressure cookers

The best part is that they are washable and reusable, making them convenient for your baking needs.

These baking moulds are made of premium quality heavy carbon coated steel, ensuring durability and heat resistance up to 445℉(230℃)

They have a spring latch and interlocking design, providing a tight and leak-proof seal

The package includes a square cake tin, heart cake tin, muffin tray, and round cake tin, offering a perfect combo for all your baking needs

The moulds have a long-lasting nonstick interior, making food release easy with no residue left behind.

The round-shaped cake mould is made of strong and durable carbon steel, with a non-stick coating that is BPA free and eco-friendly

It heats up quickly and can withstand high temperatures, making it long-lasting

They can be stacked to save space and are easy to clean for future use

Just remember to hand wash them with soft tools and mild detergent to protect the non-stick coating.

