Lifestyle

Bake delicious cakes with premium baking moulds

Bake like a pro with non-stick and heat resistance baking moulds. Explore the best selection of baking moulds under Rs 800 exclusively available on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

With the right moulds, you can bake delicious cakes, muffins, and more and the non-stick coating ensures that your baked goods come out effortlessly, without any mess or sticking. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who loves baking. So go ahead and get yourself some baking moulds. 

Suzec Set of 3 Round Aluminium Cake Moulds At Rs 618

  • The springform pan has a non-stick coating and a detachable base, making it super easy to transport, decorate, and serve your baked creations
  • You can use these pans to bake three-layered cakes, cheesecakes, coffee cakes, pizzas, frozen desserts, and so much more
  •  Dont worry about your baked goods sticking to the pans, because these are designed to be truly durable and nonstick
  •  This set includes three different sizes (18cm, 20cm, and 22cm) for added versatility.

Prime Bakers and Moulders Round Aluminium Cake Baking Mould At Rs 650

  • These pans are made of aluminium and come in a shiny silver colour
  • They come in three different sizes - 6, 7, and 8 inches in diameter, and they are 3 inches deep
  • You can use these pans in OTG, microwave ovens (in convection mode), and even pressure cookers
  • The best part is that they are washable and reusable, making them convenient for your baking needs.

Curated Cart SGS Certified 4-Pc Cake Mould Combo for Baking At Rs 799

  • These baking moulds are made of premium quality heavy carbon coated steel, ensuring durability and heat resistance up to 445℉(230℃)
  • They have a spring latch and interlocking design, providing a tight and leak-proof seal
  • The package includes a square cake tin, heart cake tin, muffin tray, and round cake tin, offering a perfect combo for all your baking needs
  • The moulds have a long-lasting nonstick interior, making food release easy with no residue left behind. 

Xacton Combo of Heart, Round, and Square Shape Cake Mould At Rs 699

  • The round-shaped cake mould is made of strong and durable carbon steel, with a non-stick coating that is BPA free and eco-friendly
  •  It heats up quickly and can withstand high temperatures, making it long-lasting
  • They can be stacked to save space and are easy to clean for future use
  • Just remember to hand wash them with soft tools and mild detergent to protect the non-stick coating. 

