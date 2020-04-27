CovidWarriors: Picture of cops sleeping on ground wins the internet

Apart from doctors & healthcare professionals, police personnel is also the frontline soldiers in the war against deadly COVID-19.

From maintaining lockdown in the highly infectious environment to working unbearable shifts in an attempt to help people in these tough times, cops have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and the internet is full of their inspiring stories.

A photo of two cops sleeping on the ground amid the coronavirus lockdown is going viral on social media. The photo was shared by Madhur Verma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh and while sharing the photo, Mr. Verma applauded the two "Corona warriors" pictured for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Isn't a comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury?Y es it is... if you are a cop," the IPS officer wrote on Twitter. "Proud of these #CoronaWarriors," he added.

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ? Yes it is... if you are a cop ! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

The picture comes amid a nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The viral photo has garnered more than 54,000 likes and counting. Netizens shared comments on the post and applauded the policemen for doing their duty so diligently.

a big salute to true warrior let's always respect nd support them — Uma j (@sona7777) April 24, 2020

Salute to them — Parth Sarthi Pareek (@parthpareek82) April 24, 2020

Countless salutes and respect for these real heroes. — Prateek Aneja (@5Aneja) April 24, 2020

Hats off — महावीर जैन,Mahaveer Jain (@MahaveerVJ) April 24, 2020

God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services. — J P Joshi (@JPJoshi1) April 24, 2020

तुझे नमन है ऐ भारत के वीरों (@keshri_sk) April 24, 2020