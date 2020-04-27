Trending#

coronavirus

IPL 2020

Modi

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle


#CovidWarriors: Picture of cops sleeping on ground wins the internet

The picture comes amid a nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.


#CovidWarriors: Picture of cops sleeping on the ground wins the internet

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 27, 2020, 07:56 AM IST

Apart from doctors & healthcare professionals, police personnel is also the frontline soldiers in the war against deadly COVID-19. 

From maintaining lockdown in the highly infectious environment to working unbearable shifts in an attempt to help people in these tough times, cops have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and the internet is full of their inspiring stories. 

A photo of two cops sleeping on the ground amid the coronavirus lockdown is going viral on social media. The photo was shared by Madhur Verma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh and while sharing the photo, Mr. Verma applauded the two "Corona warriors" pictured for working during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Isn't a comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury?Y es it is... if you are a cop," the IPS officer wrote on Twitter. "Proud of these #CoronaWarriors," he added. 

The picture comes amid a nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The viral photo has garnered more than 54,000 likes and counting. Netizens shared comments on the post and applauded the policemen for doing their duty so diligently.