Post-Covid condition can cause THIS heart problem: Know symptoms, lifestyle habits that can help

Recent reports from India show a sudden increase in COVID-19 infections as the struggle against the global pandemic continues. Leading medical professionals and officials have urged the public to take appropriate precautions and watch out for viral symptoms. Numerous post-COVID conditions can have an impact on the health of a person who has recovered.

Long COVID is a condition in which the symptoms of a coronavirus stay longer and continue for several weeks or months following recovery. Experts advise resting, eating well, and engaging in light, gentle activities during this time.

While some people may experience mild, moderate, or severe illness with COVID-19, others may experience none at all. The majority of COVID patients fully recover in four weeks. However, some people may continue to suffer symptoms even after they have recovered for a few weeks or months. A few of the common health issues are exhaustion, breathlessness, and muscle aches. Heart palpitations are a common sign, according to Dr. Annette Alaeus, an infectious disease specialist from Livi, an online GP service.

"COVID-19 is considered to be a systemic disease, not just a respiratory disease, even though the virus enters the body through the respiratory system," she said.

"This systemic involvement is probably immune-related and different individuals react in different ways to the infection," she adds.

She goes on to note that more research is required to determine why long-term COVID might sometimes result in heart palpitations. However, she adds that scientists believe this is due to the virus affecting the autonomic nervous system rather than the heart itself.

According to the Mayo Clinic, heart palpitations are indicated by a rapid, fluttering, or pounding heartbeat. Although they are typically not harmful, they might be alarming if they are coupled with other heart issues like chest discomfort, body aches, and shortness of breath. Heart palpitations are frequently caused by stress, physical activity, particular drugs, or an existing medical issue.

Although COVID-19 was first believed to be a respiratory disease, doctor Alaeus notes that "we now know that the effects of COVID-19 can harm other parts of your body too, including the heart."

This might be due to the virus's hyperinflammation, which can lead to clot formation anywhere in the body. As a result, the condition has an impact on blood vessels, which harms some body organs.

She also advises getting immediate medical attention if you start to feel faint or have shortness of breath or chest pain in addition to heart palpitations.

Some lifestyle habits that can help

Currently, researchers are still working to develop a long COVID treatment. In the meantime, Doctor Alaeus, however, advised taking extra precautions to protect one's overall health, particularly the heart. Some lifestyle habits suggested by Dr. Annette Alaeus are :

Try consuming less alcohol and caffeine, and make sure your diet is balanced and full of fibre, fruits, and vegetables.

Try to stay away from foods that are high in salt, sugar, trans fat, and saturated fat.

Consult with your doctor to understand how to safely build up your cardiovascular fitness.

Regular moderate activity, such as a quick 30-minute walk every day, has proven health advantages for the heart.

Symptoms of long Covid

The symptoms of long COVID might range greatly. In addition to general symptoms like a severe cough, exhaustion, and body aches and pains, you may also develop neurological symptoms like headaches, sleep issues, disorientation, and difficulties thinking or focusing. Neurological issues such as loss of taste or smell, sadness, or anxiety might persist even after COVID-19 recovery. Furthermore, some people have mentioned digestive problems like diarrhoea and stomach aches.