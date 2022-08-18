Long Covid can cause heart and lung complications: Here are 5 sure signs you must not ignore

Health professionals and top officials have encouraged the public to take the required precautions against the virus and keep an eye out for signs as the number of new COVID-19 infections has abruptly increased. There are numerous post-COVID syndromes that can still have an impact on a person's health after COVID recovery.

Long COVID, also known as post-COVID syndrome, is a condition in which coronavirus symptoms last longer and persist for several weeks or months after recovery. During this time, experts advise getting plenty of rest, eating well, and doing light, soft activities. You must pay attention to signs of extended COVID in order to protect your health and the health of a loved one. According to professionals, there are five sure signs that you have post-COVID syndrome.

Heart problems

Some people who are suffering from long COVID have ongoing heart issues, such as breathlessness and chest pain. Heart specialist Wendy Post, MD, claims that COVID-19 increases the risk of type 2 heart attacks. According to Wendy, as the heart muscle needs more oxygen to perform this additional job, a heart attack can result from increased stress on the heart, such as a rapid heartbeat, low blood oxygen levels, or anaemia.

READ | Suffering from long Covid? Here’s how you can manage your symptoms

Sleeping issues

Insomnia and other sleep problems could be symptoms of post-COVID syndrome. According to Cinthya Pena, MD, a sleep specialist for the Cleveland Clinic, "Sleep difficulties are one of the most common symptoms that patients who suffer from post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection are experiencing these days." Insomnia, weariness, brain fog, and occasionally disorders of the sleep cycle are the top complaints discovered, according to research.

Lung-related problems

Many people who contracted COVID-19 are now experiencing chronic lung problems. According to lung disease expert Panagis Galiatsatos, MD, MHS, "as we continue to study COVID-19, we're discovering more about how it impacts the lungs during acute sickness and subsequently." With a better understanding of SARS-CoV-2 and the related COVID-19, it was learned that severe COVID-19 can cause a major pro-inflammatory condition that can lead to a number of serious diseases, complications, and syndromes.

Hair Loss

Unexpected hair loss may indicate a prolonged COVID. Jonathan Shammash, MD, an internist at Hackensack University Medical Center, describes it as "very upsetting" and "it could catch patients by surprise." These individuals might have believed they were finished and recovered. However, there may also be a correlation between hair loss and other post-COVID syndrome symptoms and indicators.

READ | Post-Covid condition can cause THIS heart problem: Know symptoms, lifestyle habits that can help

Sexual dysfunction

Sexual dysfunction has been reported as a sign of post-COVID syndrome. Older men may be at an increased risk of developing erectile dysfunction due to underlying medical problems. Testosterone levels decrease as we age, and we are thus more likely to experience an increased inflammatory response to COVID-19. "I have seen young, healthy men, as well as older men with other medical problems, develop erectile dysfunction after contracting COVID-19," says urologist Amarnath Rambhatla, MD.