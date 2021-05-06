COVID-19: Immunity-boosting smoothies to add to your breakfast

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the worrying death toll in the country, we all can agree to one thing in the face of the ongoing pandemic and that is 'health is wealth'.

However, the process of taking care of one's health is slow and steady. It comes with efforts put in every day and being consistent with it. But, that doesn't mean the process should be boring and tedious. It can be fun, delicious and still be packed with nutrients that are easy to consume and keeps those junk-food hunger pangs at bay.

Here are some smoothie recipes that will help boost your immunity:

Chocolate-Coffee Almond Smoothie

Oats is a very filling breakfast choice, which has additional benefits like lowering blood cholesterol levels, stabilizing blood sugar levels, and curtails constipation. There is a reason you ought to oat.

Ingredients

1/2 cup oats⁣

1/2 cup almond milk or coconut milk

1/2 cup crushed ice

1/2 shot warm espresso⁣

1/2 tsp nutmeg

4 tbsp chopped almond

2 tbsp granola

2 tsp cacao powder

Instruction:

Put all the ingredients together in a blender. Blend them until it is smooth enough to sip it from a glass easily. Enjoy it with extra ice or without it.

Banana Mango Turmeric Smoothie

Now that mangoes are in season, there is no escape or excuse for not making this smoothie. Rich is vitamin K it helps prevent anemia. The added benefits of turmeric also kick in with the active compound curcumin in it.

Ingredients

1/2 cup fresh mangoes

1/2 cup ice

1 Frozen banana

2 tbsp of mixed nuts

1 tbsp of jaggery powder

1 tbsp of fresh turmeric (or powered if not available)

1/2 cup milk

1/4 tsp star anise powder

1/2 tsp sunflower seeds

Instruction:

Put all the ingredients and blend until it is in a smoothie consistency.

Orange Ginger Hangover Cure Smoothie

If you need to revive your head and soul after a night of drinking session, then nothing is better than a dosage of potassium from bananas, ginger for nausea, and an upset stomach, and coconut water to replenish the electrolytes stash. Ingredients

1 banana

1 orange

1 cup of plain Greek yoghurt

2 tsp minced ginger

1/2 cup of cold water, coconut water or cold green tea

1 tsp vanilla *optional

Instruction:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Very Berry Smoothie

Berries are a burst of flavours in your mouth, be it in desserts or smoothies. The sweet, sour, and tantalizing colourful bombs have anti-inflammatory properties to keep diseases at bay and are jam-packed with antioxidants.

Ingredients

1/2 cup strawberry

2 tbsp mulberry

1/4 cup cranberry

1/4 cup blueberries

1/2 cup ice

2 tbsp honey

1/4 lemon

4-5 mint leaves

1/2 cup plant-based milk (almond, coconut, soy)

Instruction:

Blend all the ingredients at high speed in a blender except milk. Add milk in the blender now and give it just one quick blend. Enjoy after a few hours of refrigeration or immediately.

Green Smoothie

Known as ‘makkhan fal’ (buttery fruit) in India, the fruit has a creamy-nutty texture to it. It is a popular breakfast choice amongst fitness enthusiast owing to its good monounsaturated oils (MUFA), which helps in joint lubrication instead of accumulating in body as unhealthy fats Ingredients

1/2 cup fresh coconut milk

1/3 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped peeled avocado

1/2 banana

1 cup ice

1/4 cup chopped melon

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

3-4 mint leaves

2-3 tbsp raw wild forest honey

2 tbsp shredded coconut

Instruction:

Blend all the ingredients until smooth except shredded coconut. Pour the mix into a tall glass and add shredded coconut on top.