Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput's 'selfless' help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in UP released; details inside

Organize your spiritual space: Find perfect wooden temple on Amazon

Cosy and warm: Stay snug all winters with these fuzzy slippers

Elevate your serving experience with premium and stylish set of bowls on Amazon

Lifestyle

Cosy and warm: Stay snug all winters with these fuzzy slippers

Stay fashionable and cozy with these winter slippers available on Amazon. Hurry and grab the deal now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Buying winter slippers is the perfect way to keep your feet warm and cosy during the cold season with so many stylish options available. So you can find a pair that matches your style. Whether you prefer fuzzy slippers, ones with non-slip soles, or ones that are both comfortable and fashionable, there's something for everyone. So go ahead and treat yourself to a pair of winter slippers.

TopiBaaz Women Winter Slipper Soft Fleece Lining Woolen Flip Flop Slides At Rs 449

  • The lining is super cozy, like walking on a cloud and the insole is made of flexible shoe pad and soft sponge for superior comfort
  •  The rubber sole ensures steady walking and the plush fleece lining and cashmere-like knit upper hold your feet in all the right places
  • They're perfect for indoor wear to eliminate fatigue or as outdoor shoes with the non-slip waterproof outsole. 

Buy Now on Amazon


DRUNKEN Slipper At Rs 699

  • They're made with cozyinner fur and a durable, lightweight rubber sole, perfect for wearing around the house
  • They're not just stylish and cozy, but they're also perfect for those chilly winter nights or if you dislike walking on hard floors
  • They protect your feet from sharp objects and cold floors, and even absorb sweat.

Buy Now on Amazon


VRITRAZ Unisex Adult Comfort Closed Toe Warm Fur Home Clogs Indoor Slipper At Rs 649

  • The top part of the slipper is crafted from quality winter or faux fur, chosen for its softness and heat retention, keeping your feet toasty in cold weather
  • Inside, the slipper is lined with plush, insulating material for extra warmth and comfort
  • The sole is EVA, a lightweight, flexible material with excellent cushioning, perfect for indoor wear
  • These slippers either have a slip-on design or additional closures like Velcro or elastic bands for a secure fit. 

Buy Now on Amazon


TopiBaaz Slipper for Men and Women At Rs 445

  • These slippers have a non-skid rubber sole, so you don't have to worry about them damaging your floors
  • They provide anti-skid protection on wood, carpet, or tile surfaces and the insole is made from a flexible shoe pad and soft sponge, making them incredibly comfortable
  • The plush fleece lining feels like walking on a cloud, and the cashmere-like knit upper keeps your feet snug.

Buy Now on Amazon

