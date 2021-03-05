Headlines

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

Lifestyle

Consuming a vegan diet! Here's all you need to know before following or you may be at risk

According to a new study, people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values, which indicates poorer bone health.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 09:46 PM IST

Consuming a vegan diet is known to have many health benefits ranging from weight loss to keeping cholesterol in control, but did you know that following a vegan diet also comes with some ill effects?

According to a new study, people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values, which indicates poorer bone health.

In the study from the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), the bone health of 36 vegans, as well as 36 people following a mixed-food diet, was determined with an ultrasound measurement of the heel bone.

The result: on average, people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values compared to the other group. This indicates poorer bone health.

In the study, the scientists also determined biomarkers in blood and urine. This aims to identify nutrients that might be related to diet and bone health.

Out of 28 parameters of nutritional status and bone metabolism, it was possible to identify twelve biomarkers most strongly associated with bone health - for example, the amino acid lysine and vitamins A and B6.

The results show that in most cases, the combination of these biomarkers was present in lower concentrations in vegans.

This could be a possible explanation for the poorer bone health. "A vegan diet is often considered health-conscious. However, our scientific findings indicate that a vegan diet does affect bone health," said BfR President Professor Dr Andreas Hensel.

Nutrition plays an important role in bone health. This was more closely investigated in the BfR's cross-sectional 'Risks and benefits of a vegan diet' study. 72 men and women participated in the study. 

The bone health of all participants was assessed at the heel bone using ultrasound measurements. Information on age, smoking status, education, body mass index, physical activity, and alcohol consumption were also collected.

By using a statistical model, the BfR was able to identify a pattern of twelve biomarkers that play an important role in bone health from 28 nutrition - and bone-relevant parameters from blood or urine.

It was shown that in combination vitamins A and B6, the amino acids lysine and leucine, omega-3 fatty acids, selenoprotein P, iodine, thyroid-stimulating hormone, calcium, magnesium, and a-Klotho protein were positively associated with bone health.

Conversely, lower concentrations of the hormone FGF23 were observed at higher ultrasound levels in this pattern. Taking into account other scientific studies, the results indicate that vegans intake fewer nutrients that are relevant for the skeleton and are mainly found in food of animal origin.

