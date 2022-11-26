Constitution Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share on samvidhan divas

Happy Constitution Day 2022

November 26 is a very special day in independent India. This is the day when the Constituent Assembly of the country duly adopted the present constitution. The fundamental rights given by the constitution in the country give us our rights by becoming our shield, while the fundamental duties given in it also remind us of our responsibilities. Constitution Day of India is celebrated every year on 26 November. However, the process of celebrating Constitution Day on 26 November is not very old. Until recently, 26th November was also known as National Law Day.

On this special day, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with everyone on samvidhan divas.

Constitution Day 2022: Wishes

“We must not question or interfere with constitution but we must follow it without any doubts. Wishing a very Happy Indian Constitution Day.”

“On the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, I wish that we always make good citizens of India who respect and follow the constitution.”

“A government functions better and right when they have a constitution to follow. Warm wishes on Indian Constitution Day.”

“On the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, we must thank all those people who created this important thing for our country. Happy Indian Constitution Day to all.”

“We may not realize it but the constitution of India is something that influences us in so many ways. Warm greetings on Indian Constitution Day to all.”



Constitution Day 2022: Whatsapp messages

“A constitution is the most important thing for a country because without constitution, a country has no direction and no order. Happy Indian Constitution Day.”

“Let us celebrate Indian Constitution Day by expressing gratitude to the brains who created it. A very Happy Indian Constitution Day.”

“The occasion of Indian Constitution Day will always remind each one of us that respect is what our constitution deserves. Happy Indian Constitution Day.”

“Constitution is like the backbone for a country and we are lucky that ours is a strong one. Wishing a very Happy Indian Constitution Day.”

“The Indian Constitution Day is the most significant day for every Indian because this day changed the course of our country. Happy Indian Constitution Day.”



Constitution Day 2022: Quotes