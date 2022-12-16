Search icon
Do you always feel hungry? These may be the reasons behind uncontrollable appetite

Check here some reasons behind the constant feeling of hunger.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

Here we have listed some of the reasons behind your insatiable appetite| Photo: Pixabay

Has it ever happened to you that you just ate and still feel empty? or you are constantly hungry? There are multiple factors that can make you feel hungry more often. Lack of proper protein, fat, fibre and dehydration, stress are some of the top reasons behind excessive hunger. Here we have listed some of the reasons behind your insatiable appetite:

Lack of balanced diet

If your diet lacks a balanced combination of protein, fat, complex carbohydrate, and fibre, you are most likely to feel hungry soon after having a meal. These nutrients slow down the digestion process and give a feeling of fullness for a longer period of time. 

Dehydration 

Drinking enough water is extremely important. Water helps to keep your skin and digestive system healthy. Drinking water also gives a feeling of fullness for a long time. 

Eating too fast

Studies have shown that people who eat fast are likely to have a greater appetite than those who eat slowly. People who eat fast also have a tendency to overeat. The reason behind this is when you eat slowly, you chew the food properly which makes you aware of food intake. This ultimately gives you a sense of fullness and reduces the feeling of constant hunger.

Sleep deprivation 

Sleep is important for the proper functioning of your brain and immune system. Along with other health benefits, sleep also helps to keep your appetite in check. Lack of sleep leads to higher ghrelin levels resulting into exaggerated hunger. 

Stress

In stress, the body releases the hormone cortisol leading to hunger and food cravings. During stressful situations, the body mistakenly assumes that you are in need of nourishment to meet your daily demands. 

