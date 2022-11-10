Having exhausted mornings despite sound sleeps? Try these simple lifestyle hacks

Photo: Pixabay

The lifestyle changes, driven by our work life and the addiction to social media, have resulted in many lifestyle diseases. While issues like depression, anxiety, and obesity are widespread, there is one issue that probably we all have experienced but overlook it.

The feeling of constant fatigue, lethargy and exhaustion is increasing in people day by day. Not only does it make us feel tired all day, but it also toys with our concentration, leading to a lack of efficient productivity.

What Is Fatigue?

Fatigue is a feeling of constant, unexplained and persistent exhaustion. It is very similar to the feeling of flu or sleeplessness. Scientifically known as systemic exertion intolerance disease (SEID), fatigue makes you wake up with the feeling of sleeplessness or you may be unable to function at work or be productive at home. You may be too exhausted even to manage your daily affairs.

Fatigue can be caused by allergic rhinitis, anaemia, depression, fibromyalgia, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, lung disease (COPD), bacterial or viral infection, or some other health condition.

If you are feeling this constant exhaustion, these are some habits that you can change to get rid of the constant fatigue

Exposure to natural light

Exposure to natural light is very important to activate cortisol levels, the natural boost of the body. While many people avoid going out, this is the easiest and most efficient way to energise your body. Only five to 10 minutes is more than enough to set the rhythm of temperature and motion along with alertness, mood and focus.

Walking 10-15 minutes every day will also help to improve your sleep quality which will eventually help in reducing the feeling to exhaustion.

Delay first caffeine intake

People, on feeling exhausted rush to get a cup of tea or coffee which even helps to reverse the situation. However, it is advisable to delay the first dose of caffeine for the day for at least 90 minutes after waking up.

When one feels sleepy, a chemical known as adenosine builds up in the brain and tells one to get some shuteye – caffeine, however, blocks this process. Therefore, if one feels exhausted or sleepy even after waking up, it could be due to a build-up of adenosine in the body.

Excercise

It is important to raise the body temperature to be completely awake as the body temperature drops to its lowest in the middle of the night. Here, a little exercise can help you. A little walk or some basic exercises can help in raising your body temperature ultimately leading to getting rid of the feeling of fatigue from your body.