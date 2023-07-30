Conjunctivitis alert: How to protect your school-going child from eye infection?

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, a thin, transparent layer of tissue covering the white part of the eye and lining the inner surface of the eyelids.

As a parent, your child's health and well-being are of utmost importance, especially during their school years when they are exposed to various infections. Conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye," is one such contagious eye infection that can spread rapidly among children in a school environment. To ensure your child stays safe and healthy, it's essential to be proactive in protecting them from this eye infection. In this article, we'll discuss the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures to safeguard your school-going child from conjunctivitis.

Understanding Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, a thin, transparent layer of tissue covering the white part of the eye and lining the inner surface of the eyelids. The condition can be caused by viruses, bacteria, allergens, or irritants, each requiring specific care and prevention strategies.

Symptoms of Conjunctivitis:

Red or pink appearance in the whites of the eyes

Excessive tearing or discharge

Itchy and irritated eyes

Sensitivity to light

Crusting of eyelids or lashes

Foreign body sensation in the eyes

Blurred vision (rarely)

Preventive Measures to Protect Your Child:

Hand Hygiene: Reinforce the importance of handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before eating, after using the restroom, and whenever they touch their eyes. Encourage the use of hand sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol when water and soap are unavailable.

Avoid Touching Eyes: Teach your child to avoid touching their eyes with unwashed hands, as it can introduce pathogens and irritants into the eyes.

Use Individual Items: Advise your child not to share personal items like towels, tissues, eye drops, or contact lenses with their classmates.

Proper Use and Care of Contact Lenses: If your child wears contact lenses, ensure they follow proper hygiene practices, including cleaning and storing them appropriately, and not wearing them during a conjunctivitis episode.

Eye Protection: If your child participates in sports or physical activities, encourage them to wear protective eyewear, such as goggles, to prevent eye injuries that could lead to infections.

Seek Medical Advice: If your child shows symptoms of conjunctivitis, consult a healthcare professional promptly. They can diagnose the type of conjunctivitis and recommend appropriate treatment or preventive measures to avoid its spread.

Also read: Conjunctivitis alert: 6 warning signs you should never ignore