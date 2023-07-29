Conjunctivitis alert: 6 warning signs you should never ignore

Headlines

Recognizing the warning signs and seeking prompt medical attention is crucial. In this article, we will highlight six warning signs of conjunctivitis that you should never ignore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 06:22 AM IST

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye," is a highly contagious eye condition that affects millions of people worldwide every year. It occurs when the thin, transparent layer of tissue covering the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids (conjunctiva) becomes inflamed or infected. While conjunctivitis can often be a minor and self-limiting condition, it can also lead to more severe complications if left untreated. Therefore, recognizing the warning signs and seeking prompt medical attention is crucial. In this article, we will highlight six warning signs of conjunctivitis that you should never ignore.

1. Red or Pinkish Eye:

One of the most common and recognizable signs of conjunctivitis is the reddening of the eye. The conjunctiva becomes inflamed due to dilation of blood vessels, resulting in a pink or red appearance. The redness can range from mild to severe and may affect one or both eyes. If you notice a persistent reddish or pinkish hue in your eye, it could be an early indication of conjunctivitis.

2. Excessive Tearing:

Conjunctivitis can cause increased tear production, leading to excessive tearing or watery eyes. This excessive tearing is the body's natural response to inflammation and irritation. While tears are essential for maintaining eye health, excessive tearing accompanied by other symptoms like redness and discomfort may indicate conjunctivitis.

3. Discharge from the Eye:

Conjunctivitis often results in the production of discharge from the affected eye(s). The discharge may vary in consistency and color, ranging from a thin, watery fluid to a thicker, yellowish or greenish substance. This discharge can lead to crusting around the eyelids, particularly after sleep. If you notice any unusual eye discharge, it is crucial not to rub your eyes, as it can worsen the condition and spread the infection.

4. Itching and Irritation:

Intense itching and irritation of the eyes are common symptoms of conjunctivitis. This discomfort may be caused by the inflammation of the conjunctiva and can lead to a persistent urge to rub or scratch the eyes. However, rubbing the eyes can exacerbate the condition and increase the risk of spreading the infection.

5. Sensitivity to Light (Photophobia):

Individuals with conjunctivitis may experience sensitivity to light, a condition known as photophobia. Exposure to bright light can intensify the discomfort and cause eye pain. Photophobia may prompt individuals to squint or avoid well-lit areas altogether. If you find yourself struggling with sensitivity to light along with other eye-related symptoms, it's essential to consult an eye care professional promptly.

6. Blurred Vision:

In some cases, conjunctivitis can lead to temporary blurred vision. The inflammation and discharge associated with the condition may affect the clarity of vision. If you notice sudden changes in your ability to see clearly, it is essential to seek medical attention to rule out any serious underlying issues.

Also read: Conjunctivitis: Can you get pink eye by looking into someone’s eyes? Precautions, symptoms, treatment explained

 

