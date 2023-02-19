Confession day 2023: 10 quotes to confess love to your special someone

File photo

Today is the day of Confession, which is all about expressing your feelings to your crush. It is a day of making promises that the mistakes you have made in past will not be repeated. Another name for this day is World Confession Day.

Confession Day is celebrated all over the world. Confession Day is not just limited to expressing the feelings of love, on this day you can honestly express any of your feelings in front of your partner. Let us know how you can give yourself another chance in your relationship by accepting your mistakes.

Confession day 2023: Quotes you can say to confess your love to your crush

“Confession is always a weakness. The grave soul keeps its own secrets and takes its own punishment in silence.” - Dorothy Dix

“I love the ending of a movie where two people end up together. Preferably if there's rain and an airport or running or a confession of love.” - Taylor Swift

A work of art is a confession. - Albert Camus

Confession is always a weakness. The grave soul keeps its own secrets, and takes its own punishment in silence. - Dorothy Dix

Confession of errors is like a broom that sweeps away the dirt and leaves the surface brighter and clearer. I feel stronger for confession. - Mahatma Gandhi

A confession has to be part of your new life. - Ludwig Wittgenstein

“The end of confession is, to tell the truth to and for oneself.” - J. M. Coetzee

"You can have anything you want if you are willing to give up everything you have." - Oprah Winfrey

"Don't let anyone tell you what you can't do. Follow your dreams and persist." - Barack Obama

READ: Confession Day 2023: Here's how to celebrate 5th day of Anti-Valentine's Week