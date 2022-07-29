Search icon
Common Mistakes resulting in process of Weight Loss

Not being able to lose weight? here are a few reasons which are the leading cause for it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Weight loss is the ultimate goal of many people who embark on a fitness journey so they can shed a few kilos. It takes a lot of effort and willpower to lose weight. Sometimes you might feel like you’re making healthy lifestyle choices, yet you’re still not getting the results you want.

You may be following misguided or outdated advices. This may prevent you from seeing the changes you’re looking for.

Here are 5 common mistakes people make that lead to the slow result of weight loss.

Stress
One of the main causes of weight gain is stress. Experiencing uncomfortable moods can affect your metabolism and may even cause you to overeat. It may trigger you to reach out for sugary foods for instant energy. This will also make you gain weight instead. Try to have a cool mind throughout the day and do not pressurize yourself to lose weight.

No Proper Sleep
Not taking the required amount of sleep is another huge reason for gaining weight. Lack of sleep can reduce your productivity and energy levels while working out. A poor sleep cycle can make it hard for you to stay motivated.

Staying dehydrated
You must stay hydrated throughout the day. The feeling of thirst is often confused with being hungry. This causes unnecessary eating. Research suggests that water helps you with weight loss in a variety of ways. It suppresses your appetite, boosts your metabolism, and makes exercise easier and more efficient, all of which could contribute to results on the scale.

Excessive Exercise
Studies have shown that excessive exercise is unsustainable in the long term for most people and may lead to stress. It might negatively impact endocrine hormones, which help regulate functions throughout your body. Over-exercising cannot excuse an unhealthy and high-calorie diet. Your body needs healthy food to lose weight and also gain enough energy to exercise.

Inconsistent Meals 
Lack of proper research might drive you to make decisions that may be causing more harm to your body than good. Lack of correct routine can go away the physique confusion. It is necessary to observe a correct routine. Plan out your routine for the week prematurely which can make it easier to remain motivated.

