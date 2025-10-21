Coffee vs Matcha: Which drink gives healthier, longer-lasting energy boost?

PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'
LIFESTYLE
Coffee vs Matcha, know which drink offers a healthier, longer-lasting energy boost.
When it comes to drinks that boost your energy, coffee and matcha are two of the most popular choices, but they have very different effects on the body. While coffee provides a sharp, immediate lift, matcha offers a calmer, more sustained energy that promotes focus without anxiety. Understanding how each drink works can help you choose the one that suits your lifestyle and health goals.
A standard cup of coffee contains about 95 mg of caffeine, which is quickly absorbed by the body. This quick absorption gives an instant surge of alertness, helping you feel awake, focused, and ready to tackle tasks.
However, this rapid spike in energy can sometimes lead to unwanted side effects like anxiety, nervousness, or a mid-day crash once the caffeine wears off. Coffee works well for those who need a fast wake-up or a sudden boost in concentration.
Matcha, on the other hand, contains 30 to 70 mg of caffeine per cup. While this is less than coffee, the caffeine in matcha is absorbed more gradually due to its natural pairing with L-theanine, an amino acid that slows caffeine absorption.
This combination allows matcha drinkers to experience energy and mental clarity without feeling anxious or restless. It’s ideal for those who prefer sustained focus and a calm, composed state of mind rather than a rapid spike of alertness.
Both drinks offer valuable nutrients and antioxidants, though in different forms. Coffee contains antioxidants that support brain health and may reduce the risk of chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes. Matcha is rich in EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a powerful antioxidant known for aiding metabolism, detoxification, and heart health.
Choosing between coffee and matcha ultimately depends on your energy needs and personal preferences.
