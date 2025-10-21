FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Coffee vs Matcha: Which drink gives healthier, longer-lasting energy boost?

Coffee vs Matcha, know which drink offers a healthier, longer-lasting energy boost.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

Coffee vs Matcha: Which drink gives healthier, longer-lasting energy boost?
When it comes to drinks that boost your energy, coffee and matcha are two of the most popular choices, but they have very different effects on the body. While coffee provides a sharp, immediate lift, matcha offers a calmer, more sustained energy that promotes focus without anxiety. Understanding how each drink works can help you choose the one that suits your lifestyle and health goals.

Caffeine in coffee

A standard cup of coffee contains about 95 mg of caffeine, which is quickly absorbed by the body. This quick absorption gives an instant surge of alertness, helping you feel awake, focused, and ready to tackle tasks.

However, this rapid spike in energy can sometimes lead to unwanted side effects like anxiety, nervousness, or a mid-day crash once the caffeine wears off. Coffee works well for those who need a fast wake-up or a sudden boost in concentration.

Caffeine in Matcha

Matcha, on the other hand, contains 30 to 70 mg of caffeine per cup. While this is less than coffee, the caffeine in matcha is absorbed more gradually due to its natural pairing with L-theanine, an amino acid that slows caffeine absorption.

ALSO READ: Celebrity-inspired coffee recipes: Discover secret ingredients Bollywood stars swear by

This combination allows matcha drinkers to experience energy and mental clarity without feeling anxious or restless. It’s ideal for those who prefer sustained focus and a calm, composed state of mind rather than a rapid spike of alertness.

Coffee and Matcha

Both drinks offer valuable nutrients and antioxidants, though in different forms. Coffee contains antioxidants that support brain health and may reduce the risk of chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes. Matcha is rich in EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a powerful antioxidant known for aiding metabolism, detoxification, and heart health.

Choose according to preference

Choosing between coffee and matcha ultimately depends on your energy needs and personal preferences.

  • If you require a quick lift or enjoy the taste of strong coffee, it’s an excellent choice for short bursts of productivity.
  • If you prefer a smoother, balanced energy that supports long-term focus and comes with additional health benefits, matcha is the superior option.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Go-To Morning Drink Revealed: Alia Bhatt-approved vegan matcha recipe to try at home

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
