Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Coffee lovers! Here’s the time to enjoy well-brewed coffee at home, check recipes

Now that winter has arrived officially, it's the ideal time to enjoy a perfectly-brewed cup of hot coffee! Even though coffee lovers adore it year-round, the winter months are when it tastes the best, especially in a place like India where the weather is generally warm.

Espresso, which originated in Italy and has since been cherished and adopted by nations all over the world, is one of the most well-liked coffee varieties. The foundation of many coffee drinks is espresso, a concentrated version of coffee that is given in short, powerful shots. A good espresso always has a distinct appearance, a strong scent, and a robust aroma; it is full-bodied and aromatic.

Here’s a list of hot brewing quick coffee recipes to make at home:

1. Mocha:

Mocha is essentially a chocolate-flavoured latte made from various coffee beans.

Ingredients:

1 cup of brewed coffee

4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) of your favourite chocolate bar shavings or cocoa powder

1/2 cup of cream or milk

Steps:

Make 8 ounces of coffee using the brewing method of your choice. 1/2 cup of cream or milk should be added to 1/4 cup of chocolate shavings or cocoa. Heat the chocolate and milk mixture slowly. Stir it until it's creamy and fully combined. Add the warm chocolate and milk mixture to your coffee.

2. Latte:

A latte is a coffee drink that is normally made with espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam.

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1 ⅓ cups hot freshly brewed dark roast espresso coffee

Cocoa powder

Steps:

Froth the milk Heat the milk or microwave it. The foam will rise to the top of the milk and the heat from the microwave will help stabilize it. Pour warm milk into the espresso Add foam and the flavour you want.

3. Irish coffee:

Irish coffee is a caffeinated alcoholic beverage made with hot coffee, sugar, and Irish whiskey that has been stirred and topped with cream.

Ingredients:

60 ml Expresso shot

100 ml Sweetened cream

20 ml Irish flavour

Whipped cream

Cadbury

4/6 Ice cubes

