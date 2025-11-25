FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'

Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India

This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance vs Aditya Birla Group: India's biz giants to compete in THIS market worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...

Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names

Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to incl

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how

Indian Railways bans passengers from carrying dry coconuts on trains due to high fire risk. Know why this fruit is prohibited, the penalties involved, and what travellers must avoid before boarding.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian Railways, the world’s fourth-largest railway network, carries millions of passengers every day. To ensure safety across such a massive system, the authorities have put several strict guidelines for what can and cannot be carried on trains.

Most travellers are aware that items such as gas stoves, petrol, diesel, fireworks, chemicals, and explosives; very few know that a commonly consumed fruit also appears in this list. These are known fire hazards and can endanger the safety of thousands of passengers onboard. 

The surprising fruit that’s banned

Dry coconuts, especially those with their fibrous outer shell, are banned on trains across India. This fruit may seem completely harmless, but its dry, straw-like husk is extremely flammable. Even a small spark can cause it to ignite quickly, risking a fire inside train compartments. But the fresh coconuts, which are moist and lack the dry husk, are completely allowed.

Why dry coconuts pose a big danger

Untitled design (33)The fibres on dry coconuts are similar in texture to straw and dried leaves, materials that catch fire easily. In a crowded and enclosed environment like a train, even a minor fire incident can turn into a major disaster. To prevent such risks, authorities added dry coconuts to the list of restricted items.

What happens if you carry one?

If a passenger is caught carrying dry coconuts, Indian Railways can take strict action. As per existing rules, transporting prohibited items can result in:

  • A fine of up to Rs 1,000
  • Imprisonment for up to 3 years
  • Or both, depending on the violation

The penalty can be even harsher if the item causes damage or poses a direct danger to railway property or passengers.

What you can carry

The good news is that all other fruits, including fresh coconuts without the dry husk, are allowed. Most everyday fruits, snacks, home-cooked meals, and packaged food items pose no risk.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details
Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to incl
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed
West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early campaign?
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries
Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Atrocities, abandonment perpetrated...'
Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against Peter Haag
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
Who is Pawan Thakur? Dubai's biggest drug trafficker to be deported to India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement