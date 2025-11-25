This fruit could land you in jail if you carry it on Indian trains, know how

Indian Railways bans passengers from carrying dry coconuts on trains due to high fire risk. Know why this fruit is prohibited, the penalties involved, and what travellers must avoid before boarding.

Indian Railways, the world’s fourth-largest railway network, carries millions of passengers every day. To ensure safety across such a massive system, the authorities have put several strict guidelines for what can and cannot be carried on trains.

Most travellers are aware that items such as gas stoves, petrol, diesel, fireworks, chemicals, and explosives; very few know that a commonly consumed fruit also appears in this list. These are known fire hazards and can endanger the safety of thousands of passengers onboard.

The surprising fruit that’s banned

Dry coconuts, especially those with their fibrous outer shell, are banned on trains across India. This fruit may seem completely harmless, but its dry, straw-like husk is extremely flammable. Even a small spark can cause it to ignite quickly, risking a fire inside train compartments. But the fresh coconuts, which are moist and lack the dry husk, are completely allowed.

Why dry coconuts pose a big danger

The fibres on dry coconuts are similar in texture to straw and dried leaves, materials that catch fire easily. In a crowded and enclosed environment like a train, even a minor fire incident can turn into a major disaster. To prevent such risks, authorities added dry coconuts to the list of restricted items.

What happens if you carry one?

If a passenger is caught carrying dry coconuts, Indian Railways can take strict action. As per existing rules, transporting prohibited items can result in:

A fine of up to Rs 1,000

Imprisonment for up to 3 years

Or both, depending on the violation

The penalty can be even harsher if the item causes damage or poses a direct danger to railway property or passengers.

What you can carry

The good news is that all other fruits, including fresh coconuts without the dry husk, are allowed. Most everyday fruits, snacks, home-cooked meals, and packaged food items pose no risk.