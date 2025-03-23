The IMD's 2025 summer forecast has predicted above-normal heatwave days from March to May, with temperatures potentially rising 4.5 degrees Celsius or more above normal. This stark prediction highlights the very real and immediate impact of climate change on our lives.

The effects of climate change are no longer a distant concern, confined to watching glaciers melt, protests on TV, or reading numbers and reports headlining in papers. It's a reality that's increasingly impacting our lives, as evident in the IMD's 2025 summer forecast. Unfortunately, human perception remains short-sighted, with a "if it doesn't affect me, I don't care" mentality. However, are we truly so isolated? The IMD's 2025 summer forecast has predicted above-normal heatwave days from March to May, with temperatures potentially rising 4.5 degrees Celsius or more above normal. This stark prediction highlights the very real and immediate impact of climate change on our lives.

Climate change is a pressing issue, but its impact can feel distant and abstract. Many people may still think it doesn't affect them directly. Sometimes, we need a wake-up call, something visceral and tangible to yank us out of ignorance and truly grasp the urgency of climate change. But how do you translate something so vast and omnipresent into a digestible, visible experience?

Enter Below2°, an innovative, climate-responsive art installation that will melt with the rising temperature.

Below2° is a climate-responsive art installation at Karma Lakelands, Gurgaon, created by artist Aakash Ranison with ideation and execution by the Greener Earth Foundation.

About this unique artwork

This unique installation, made from golf balls and wax that melts at 53°C (the temperature parts of Delhi NCR could reach if global warming exceeds 2°C), serves as a powerful reflection of the climate crisis. Symbolising the generation inheriting the dying world, the installation featured 1,000 repurposed golf balls handpainted by children. It is a living artwork that will melt if the NCR temperature reaches the threshold, making the urgency of climate change impossible to ignore.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, artist Aakash Ranison and Diki Bhutia, Director, Environmental Sustainability, Karma Lakelands shared the breakdown of the art's meaning.

Sharing their inspiration, Aakash was driven by his love for science, art, and nature to create an installation that bridges knowledge with emotion, making climate change more tangible. Diki, as a mother, felt the urgency of sustainability and the responsibility to protect the world for future generations, making Below 2° a powerful call to action.

What is the takeaway from this masterpiece?

The couple shared the vision for what it hopes visitors will take away from the installation. Aakash said, “I want visitors to feel the urgency of our climate crisis. Below2° doesn’t just tell you about climate change—it lets you witness its effects in real-time."

"We have already breached 1.5°C in 2024 globally, and if we continue at this pace, we will exceed 2°C between 2050-2060—triggering irreversible damage, from biodiversity collapse to habitat destruction and species extinction. This installation serves as a wake up call that we are nearing the tipping point." he aaded.

While Dikki said, “Through this installation, we want visitors to reflect on their daily choices — how they travel, consume resources, and engage with nature. If each person leaves with a heightened awareness and a commitment to change, then this project has served its purpose.”