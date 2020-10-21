Cinematographer Vaibhav Vyas' latest work as an associate DOP and drone operator is breaking the internet

Ace cinematographer and photographer Vaibhav Vyas is currently running a hectic schedule with back to back projects lined up at the moment. While he has been associated with various musical hits released in the past couple of weeks, his latest track as a drone operator and an associate DOP titled 'Khush Hoon Main' is creating humongous buzz digitally.

It is a known fact that Vaibhav Vyas is hands-on when it comes to flying drones and has been recognised at various levels for his unshakable talent. His efficiency in drone operations had also helped Gujarati police during the initial phase of lockdown to trace down lawbreakers and rule violators.

Vaibhav Vyas whose creativity knows no bounds is touching new heights with each passing day owing to his versatility and creative mind. Starting from scratch to building his brand named VAV Films and Photography, Vaibhav has paved his way to success and how.

At present, Vaibhav Vyas is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry whose work has been hailed and appreciated by many.

Vaibhav started his journey at the mere age of 16. With his interest in photography and videography, Vaibhav enrolled himself for tough training and became a video analyst BCCI.

Over the years, Vaibhav has received multiple accolades and recognitions. He was awarded the 'Best Cinematography Wow Award', 'Event and Entertainment Manager Association Award 2015', 'GIFA Films Award 2016', 'EMF Award 2017' and 'Gaurvaanta Gujarati Award 2017'.

On the work front, the lensman is busy travelling for work and is gearing up for his future projects that are currently in pipeline.

This is a featured content.