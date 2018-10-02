Ciao Milano: Glimpses of Spring Summer 19 from the fashion capital

It was raining supermodels on Milanese runways with Versace bringing back Shalom Harlow and Dolce & Gabbana putting the spotlight on the likes of Carla Bruni, Eva Herzigova and Helena Christensen. ’90s nostalgia aside, there was plenty of newness on offer — Versace sheathed their body-con dresses with micro floral prints, Prada introduced tie dye and psychedelic motifs on skirts and minidresses and Alberta Ferretti punctuated her chiffon soignee narrative with a pair of cargo pants and a dungaree. The overall focus was on inclusivity and catering to women of different body types, races, gender definitions and sexual orientations and not just grabbing the millennial eyeballs. Here’s looking at the MFW highlights...

VA VA VOOM Versace

(Left to right) Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Shalom Harlow at Versace SS 19 show

Donatella Versace has always moved on with the times and her runway may not necessarily be stiletto heavy as one saw Bella Hadid wearing house’s signature body-con dress with a pair of sneakers. Statement red satin coats, colour blocked leather separates and slip dresses slashed at the thigh were softened by the demure micro floral prints on sheer dresses and tights. Flare and fit seemed to be the vibe with look-at-me tailored jackets teamed with fluid dresses and skirts. The Versace woman was never a wallflower and this new line-up brought out her softer side.

CHIFFON DREAMS Alberta Ferretti

SS 19 looks from Alberta Ferretti

Can you picture a pair of cargo pants, a safari suit and a dungaree on Alberta Ferretti’s runway? But AF has branched out to inculcate these essentials in her offerings. The show opened with a panoply of pretty pastel separates conceived in her signature materials — from summery cotton eyelet to delicate crochet to romantic knits. The colour blocked soft hued ensembles paved way for her signature black chiffon dresses brought to life by her supermodel brigade — Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

MIUCCIA’S ALCHEMY Prada

Prada toys with ’60s shapes

Clashing ugly with chic, avant-garde with ridiculous and mundane with ground-breaking has always been Miuccia Prada’s mantra. When one goes to her show, it isn’t about the statement bag she attempts to put on the retail map, but to understand her take on the socio-political climate which she communicates through the power of her clothing. In an attempt to bulldoze the classics, there was a delightful clash of the two ends of the spectrum — cycling shorts, duchesse satin A-line tunics and baby doll dresses and bodysuits. There was a strong nod to Mia Farrow’s 60s look from the classic — Rosemary’s Baby — from the beret to the pronounced eyelashes to coat minis.

LA DOLCE VITA Dolce & Gabbana

Monica Bellucci and Carla Bruni walk for Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce and Gabbana definitely know how to put a spectacular show be it Alta Moda or Alta Sartoria. The very mention of the brand springs to mind the good Italian life — pizza, pasta, gardens, Church-ish imagery, and a sprirt of joie de vivre. This season too, they dug deep into their own DNA — thus bringing out ’50s and ’60s silhouettes of black lace dresses, artisanal floral prints and brocade pantsuits. Monica Bellucci was a vision in a monochrome polka dotted dress and Carla Bruni cut a fine figure in a gold and silver three-piece pantsuit.