Chunky Panday Turns 63: A look at his net worth, luxurious car collection, lavish Bandra home and more

Chunky Panday turns 63 today. With a net worth of Rs 150 crore, a lavish home in Bandra, luxury cars, and a thriving career, he continues to serve Bollywood with his charm.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 11:26 AM IST

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, father of actress Ananya Panday, has turned 63 today. Known for his sense of humour and versatile acting skills, Chunky has entertained audiences for decades with his memorable performances. On his birthday, let’s take a closer look at his journey, net worth, luxurious lifestyle, and more.

A memorable career in Bollywood

Chunky Panday made his Bollywood debut in 1987 with the film Aag Hi Aag. His acting quickly caught the attention of both audiences and filmmakers, and he went on to star in several successful films.

ALSO READ: Meet the actor who left Bollywood after flops, became a top star in the foreign film industry, and now his daughter is...

Chunky Panday’s net worth

According to media reports, Chunky Panday has built a fortune worth approximately Rs 150 crore. Along with his acting career, he runs an event management company called Bollywood Electric, which adds significantly to his income.

When it comes to films, Chunky charges around Rs 5-6 crore per project. His earnings are a mix of acting, brand endorsements, business investments, and real estate.

Untitled-design-1

A lavish home in Bandra

Chunky Panday live with his family in a luxurious apartment located on St. Andrews Road, Bandra, Mumbai. The property is estimated to be worth around Rs 10 crore.

Chunky Panday’s Car Collection

Chunky Panday's car collection includes some of the most stylish and comfortable wheels. Among them are a Range Rover and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, both known for their luxury, performance, and class. 

ALSO READ: He is Bollywood's best export to South East Asia and we're not 'joking'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
