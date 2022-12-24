Search icon
Christmas gift 2022: Santa Claus gifting ideas for parents to surprise kids

We've compiled some of the best options if you're looking for a Secret Santa gift for your kids.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

File photo

Looking for a wonderful gift for your kids? Being their Secret Santas and bringing joy to them excites us as parents. It shouldn't be any different this year either. We've compiled some of the best options if you're looking for a Secret Santa gift for your kids.

Musical instruments
A musical instrument can also be given to your child as a gift. This is a wonderful present for them that they can use in the future. It provides a method for empowering strong minds, self-assurance, and early formative abilities.

Games
You can gift your child outdoor games if they enjoy sports like cricket, football, badminton, etc. Children's physical development will benefit from this. Additionally, it will contribute to their overall health.

Storybook
A storybook is a wonderful gift for your kids on Christmas it will improve their reading skills. Otherwise, they'll read stories online and spend more time on screen. By reading a lot, they can develop their creativity and imagination.

Piggy bank 
A piggy bank is a wonderful present for a young child and a wonderful way to introduce children to saving money.

Watch
Encourage your child's independence. There is no excuse not to purchase a watch for your child. One of the many features of a smartwatch is the ability to track one's fitness.

