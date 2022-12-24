Christmas Eve 2022: Where to celebrate in Delhi NCR? Check churches, events, places to visit on Xmas

Representational Image

As Christmas and New Year's Eve get near, people are starting to make preparations to make the most of their long weekend. All around Delhi and the National Capital Region, preparations have begun for the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The constraints imposed by Covid-19 during the previous two years have diminished the celebrations at these celebrations. Since such limitations no longer apply at the moment, the government has advised people to wear masks in public places and maintain social distance.

The majority of restaurants and cafés are now ready to serve customers. Many of the event planners have said that the New Year's Eve celebration would begin at 6 o'clock. In addition to the usual fare of Western pop and rock, celebrations often include traditional dancing tunes.

To spend Christmas 2022 in style, visit THESE locations:

Delhi Pavilion, Welcomhotel Sheraton

The Christmas celebration cuisine at Delhi Pavilion at Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi is something you just cannot refuse. On December 24th, from 7.30 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Delhi Pavilion will host a Christmas Eve supper buffet appropriate for a party. On December 25th, from 12:30 to 4:00 pm, they will be hosting a Christmas brunch with live counters where you can try all the traditional holiday foods and drinks while listening to holiday music.

St. Dominic’s Church - Vasant Vihar, Delhi

This long-standing Catholic church is one of the city's most recognisable landmarks. The church, which is near the residential areas of Vasant Vihar, has been used by the local community and its many adherents. All four sides of the structure, which is made of bright red brick, are overrun by vegetation. As you go into the church, you'll instantly feel at peace.

Roast & Grill Brunch At Cafe Staywoke, Gurgaon

At this Gurgaon café, you can toast the season with cocktails and seasonal specials like chicken chettinad wraps, mushroom crostata, and cheese and scallion quesadillas. Expect a warm and bright winter day this holiday season.

The Westin Gurugram

The Westin Gurugram will host a Christmas Day Brunch buffet on December 25th, 2022. Traditional Christmas fare such as roast turkey, honey-glazed ham, plum cake pudding and more will be among the many delicious desserts on the menu.

New Year's Bollywood Retro Theme: Noida

Noida's Sector-63 is throwing a New Year's Eve celebration not far from Delhi. The restaurant and party spot 3 Bro Party & Restaurant will host the event.

Cathedral Church Of Redemption - North Avenue, Delhi

A well-known British-built landmark, the church can be found on North Avenue in New Delhi. The church, constructed in the 1930s, has Lutyens-style architecture. They trace their lineage back to the church's founding founders and still hold regular Sunday masses.

Anna Maya At Andaz Delhi

The Andaz Delhi's AnnaMaya serves perhaps the finest cosy breakfast in the city. On the menu for Christmas breakfast you may find delicious-sounding items like roast turkey, suckling pig, and apple sauce. Also available are live grills, biryani, and the European speciality, nut roulades.