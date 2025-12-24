Christmas 2025: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? Know history, significance, and more

Christmas 2025 is celebrated on December 25 worldwide. Learn why this date was chosen, the history behind Christmas, its religious roots, cultural significance, and global traditions.

Christmas is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the world. Observed every year on December 25, it marks the birth of Jesus Christ, whom Christians believe to be the Son of God and the saviour of humanity. Over time, Christmas has grown beyond religion and is now celebrated by people of many cultures and beliefs as a season of joy, giving, family gatherings, and hope.

Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?

The Bible does not give a specific date for the birth of Jesus. Early Christians debated for years about when to celebrate it. The first recorded celebration of Christmas on December 25 dates back to the year 336 during the reign of Roman Emperor Constantine, the first Christian emperor of Rome.

One early Christian belief held that Jesus was conceived on March 25, the day known as the Annunciation, when Mary was told she would give birth to Jesus. Exactly nine months later, falls December 25, it became accepted as the birth date. This idea was supported by early church scholars and helped establish the tradition.

Significance of Christmas Today

Religiously, Christmas celebrates God sending His Son into the world and reminds Christians of values like love, sacrifice, kindness, and forgiveness. Churches hold special prayers, carol services, and midnight masses.

Culturally, Christmas is a time for families to come together, decorate homes with lights and trees, exchange gifts, enjoy festive meals, and spread happiness. Traditions like Santa Claus, carols, and decorations have developed over centuries.