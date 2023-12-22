Christmas 2023: 7 budget-friendly secret Santa gifting ideas for your loved ones

Headlines

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

Microsoft to discontinue Windows Mixed Reality feature

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

'Hawa nikal gayi...': Rahul Gandhi on BJP MPs amid security breach in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Delhi court extends 'mastermind' Lalit Jha’s custody till January 5

Year Ender 2023: Legendary sportspersons who died this year

AI imagines dinosaurs in Mumbai

8 films Sanjay Dutt rejected, including 2 pan-India blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

K-pop singer Aoora's family upset with Bigg Boss 17 makers, accuses them of mocking him: 'He has been trying to...'

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 budget-friendly secret Santa gifting ideas for your loved ones

Here are seven heartfelt and economical gift ideas that will surely bring smiles to your loved ones' faces this Christmas.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes the joy of giving. Secret Santa exchanges are a delightful tradition, but finding the perfect gift that's both meaningful and budget-friendly can sometimes be a challenge. Fear not, as here are seven heartfelt and economical gift ideas that will surely bring smiles to your loved ones' faces this Christmas.

Personalized Mug: A custom mug is a simple yet thoughtful gift. You can personalize it with a favorite quote, an inside joke, or even their initials. Pair it with some gourmet hot chocolate or a selection of tea bags for an extra touch.

DIY Photo Frame: Create a DIY photo frame using materials you have at home or find at a thrift store. Print a cherished photo of you and the recipient and place it in the frame. Handmade gifts carry sentimental value and show the effort put into making them special.

Homemade Treats: Whip up a batch of homemade cookies, fudge, or other treats. Package them beautifully in a jar or tin and include the recipe. Edible gifts are always appreciated, especially when made with love.

Succulent or Small Plant: A small succulent or plant is a lovely gift that adds a touch of greenery to any space. Opt for low-maintenance plants like succulents or cacti that are easy to care for and bring a bit of nature indoors.

Customized Keychain or Bookmark: Create a personalized keychain or bookmark with their name or a meaningful quote. You can easily craft these using leather, beads, or even repurposed materials, making them unique and special.

Candle Set: Pick out a set of scented candles in their favorite fragrances or holiday scents. Candles create a cozy atmosphere and are perfect for relaxation, making them a delightful and practical gift.

Handwritten Letter or Poem: Sometimes, the most cherished gifts are heartfelt words. Write a thoughtful letter expressing your appreciation and love for the recipient. If you're inclined, compose a poem that encapsulates your feelings and memories shared together.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

'We want to show...': INDIA bloc leaders protest today against 146 suspensions of MPs from Parliament | Full details

India's biggest superstar who gave 17 consecutive hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is now...

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shares his excitement to watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

5 soldiers martyred, 2 injured after terrorists attack army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE