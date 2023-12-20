Headlines

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 5 healthy and easy cake recipes you can try during holidays

Here are five delightful, healthy, and easy-to-make cake recipes that will elevate your Christmas celebrations.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

As the holidays sparkle with joy and the scent of celebration fills the air, there’s nothing quite like indulging in delightful cakes. But who says healthy treats can’t be equally delicious? Get ready to discover five effortlessly easy and guilt-free cake recipes that will add a dash of wholesome delight to your festive table this Christmas!

1. Coconut Flour Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup coconut flour
  • 1/2 cup honey or maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil
  • 6 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • A pinch of salt

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a cake pan with coconut oil.
  • In a bowl, whisk together eggs, coconut oil, honey/maple syrup, and vanilla extract.
  • Add coconut flour, baking powder, and salt, and mix until smooth.
  • Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

2. Almond Flour Orange Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C) and line a cake pan with parchment paper.
  • Mix almond flour, baking powder, orange zest, eggs, honey, and orange juice until well combined.
  • Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown.

3. Banana Oat Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 ripe bananas, mashed
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • A pinch of cinnamon

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a cake pan.
  • Mix mashed bananas, oats, eggs, honey/maple syrup, baking powder, vanilla extract, and cinnamon until combined.
  • Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 25-30 minutes.

4. Apple Cinnamon Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 2 apples, grated
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a cake pan.
  • Combine almond flour, grated apples, eggs, honey, cinnamon, and baking soda in a bowl.
  • Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 35-40 minutes.

5. Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 2 cups shredded carrots
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • For frosting: 1/2 cup Greek yogurt and 2 tablespoons honey mixed together

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a cake pan.
  • Mix almond flour, shredded carrots, eggs, honey/maple syrup, baking powder, and cinnamon.
  • Pour the batter into the pan and bake for 30-35 minutes. Allow the cake to cool and top with the Greek yogurt-honey frosting.
  •  

 

