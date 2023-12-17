Christmas 2023: 5 Best places to celebrate Xmas eve with your friends in Delhi NCR

Here are the top five spots that promise an unforgettable experience.

Christmas is around the corner, and in the lively expanse of Delhi NCR, anticipation hangs in the wintry air like a symphony of excitement and festivity. The region, renowned for its cultural kaleidoscope, gears up to embrace the yuletide spirit with open arms. As the cityscape gets adorned with glittering lights and the aroma of festive delights wafts through the bustling streets, the quest for the perfect spot to revel in the magic of Christmas Eve with friends begins. Delhi NCR, a melting pot of traditions, beckons with a plethora of enchanting locations promising unforgettable celebrations amidst the joyous fervor of the season.

Dilli Haat, INA: Experience a fusion of culture and festivities at Dilli Haat. This cultural hub hosts a Christmas carnival every year, showcasing diverse crafts, live music, and mouthwatering cuisines from various Indian states. Enjoy shopping for unique gifts while relishing the vibrant atmosphere.

Cyber Hub, Gurugram: Known for its lively ambiance and diverse dining options, Cyber Hub is a hotspot for Christmas celebrations. The entire area is adorned with dazzling lights and decorations. From themed parties to live music events, this place offers a plethora of entertainment options to revel in the holiday spirit.

Hauz Khas Village: A favorite among Delhi's youth, Hauz Khas Village transforms into a festive wonderland during Christmas. The quirky cafes and bars here host special Christmas-themed parties and events. Enjoy a blend of art, culture, and cuisine while celebrating with your friends against the backdrop of the historic Hauz Khas Fort.

India Habitat Centre: For a more cultural and artistic celebration, head to the India Habitat Centre. Known for its art exhibitions, performances, and culinary delights, this venue hosts special Christmas events. Enjoy theatrical performances, art shows, and delectable cuisine, making it an ideal spot for an intellectually stimulating Christmas Eve.

Connaught Place: The heart of Delhi, Connaught Place, radiates a festive vibe during Christmas. The iconic Inner Circle and the Outer Circle come alive with dazzling decorations and lights. Several restaurants and bars offer special Christmas menus and events, making it a bustling hub for merry gatherings.