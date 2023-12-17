Christmas 2023: 5 Best places to celebrate Xmas eve with your friends in Delhi NCR

Headlines

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

Bihar horror: Tension erupts after mutilated body of temple's priest surfaces

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

'Don't want anything, just hand over my daughter's body': Victim's father outside blast-hit Nagpur factory

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Year Ender 2023: 5 most biggest moments of the year that went viral online

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

10 low-budget Indian films that tasted success at box office

Indian bowlers to take 5-wicket haul vs South Africa in ODIs

10 richest families in World in 2023; check Ambani family's rank

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 5 Best places to celebrate Xmas eve with your friends in Delhi NCR

Here are the top five spots that promise an unforgettable experience.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Christmas is around the corner, and in the lively expanse of Delhi NCR, anticipation hangs in the wintry air like a symphony of excitement and festivity. The region, renowned for its cultural kaleidoscope, gears up to embrace the yuletide spirit with open arms. As the cityscape gets adorned with glittering lights and the aroma of festive delights wafts through the bustling streets, the quest for the perfect spot to revel in the magic of Christmas Eve with friends begins. Delhi NCR, a melting pot of traditions, beckons with a plethora of enchanting locations promising unforgettable celebrations amidst the joyous fervor of the season.

Dilli Haat, INA: Experience a fusion of culture and festivities at Dilli Haat. This cultural hub hosts a Christmas carnival every year, showcasing diverse crafts, live music, and mouthwatering cuisines from various Indian states. Enjoy shopping for unique gifts while relishing the vibrant atmosphere.

Cyber Hub, Gurugram: Known for its lively ambiance and diverse dining options, Cyber Hub is a hotspot for Christmas celebrations. The entire area is adorned with dazzling lights and decorations. From themed parties to live music events, this place offers a plethora of entertainment options to revel in the holiday spirit.

Hauz Khas Village: A favorite among Delhi's youth, Hauz Khas Village transforms into a festive wonderland during Christmas. The quirky cafes and bars here host special Christmas-themed parties and events. Enjoy a blend of art, culture, and cuisine while celebrating with your friends against the backdrop of the historic Hauz Khas Fort.

India Habitat Centre: For a more cultural and artistic celebration, head to the India Habitat Centre. Known for its art exhibitions, performances, and culinary delights, this venue hosts special Christmas events. Enjoy theatrical performances, art shows, and delectable cuisine, making it an ideal spot for an intellectually stimulating Christmas Eve.

Connaught Place: The heart of Delhi, Connaught Place, radiates a festive vibe during Christmas. The iconic Inner Circle and the Outer Circle come alive with dazzling decorations and lights. Several restaurants and bars offer special Christmas menus and events, making it a bustling hub for merry gatherings.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 22-year-old batsman, GT's star, makes India debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Bengaluru techie falls victim to online scam, loses Rs 68 lakh while trying to sell bed on OLX

Indian Navy counter hijacking incident in Arabian Sea, here's how

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Man drives car from passenger seat, viral video stuns internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE