Christmas 2022: Origin, history and why the festival is celebrated on December 25?

Christmas 2022

Christmas festival is celebrated with pomp all over the world. It is believed that in the joy of the birth of the Lord Jesus, the people of the Christian community express their happiness by celebrating the Christmas festival. It is said that Lord Jesus was born in a cow shed. Just as a tableau of Shri Krishna is made in homes on Janmashtami, in the same way some people make a cowshed in the house in memory of Jesus.

Christmas is the most important festival of the people of Christianity, which is celebrated every year on December 25, as Christmas Day. The fanfare of Christmas starts a day before i.e. from December 24 itself. People of Christianity celebrate this day as the birthday of Jesus Christ. In India too, along with Christianity, people of all other religions celebrate the Christmas festival with great pomp.

People of the Christian religion celebrate the festival of Christmas a day before Christmas i.e. from December 24, itself. At midnight on December 24, people go to the church and special worship is done there. People of the Christian religion remember Jesus Christ. Then congratulate each other on Christmas and distribute gifts.

Christmas Day 2022: Significance

At one time, the festival of Christmas was celebrated only in western countries and Christian-dominated areas. But today it has become a festival celebrated all over the world. There is a belief about the Christmas festival that God had sent his son to free people from sin and to stop them and Jesus Christ sacrificed his life in the struggle to free people from sin.

Christmas Day 2022: History

The history of Christmas is not a few years old but many centuries old. It is said that Christmas was first celebrated in the country of Rome. But the day of December 25 was celebrated as the birthday of the Sun God in Rome before Christmas. At that time, the emperors of Rome used to consider Suryadev as their main deity and Suryadev was worshipped.

But by 330 AD, the propagation of Christianity in Rome started increasing rapidly. More followers of Christianity became in Rome. After this, in 336 AD, the followers of Christianity accepted Jesus Christ as the incarnation of the Sun God and since then the tradition of celebrating the Christmas festival as the birthday of Jesus Christ started on December 25.

People celebrate this day as the victory of good over evil. Christmas festival is the new year for the people of Christianity. Like every year, this year i.e. in 2022, Christmas Day will be celebrated on 25 December.