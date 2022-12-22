Christmas 2022: Interesting games to play with family on the festive occasion

Representational image

Christmas festival is about to come and if you are going to give a party at your home this time, then you can play many interesting games with your family and friends at the party. In this article, we will tell you many interesting games that you can play with your friends and family at the party and make the evening wonderful.

The interesting games that you can play at the Christmas party:

Dancing Game

You can do dancing games with kids and people in the family. For this, you have to select some songs and one person has to play and stop the music. When the song starts the kids have to start dancing and if the song stops playing then you have to stop in the same position but if anyone moves and doesn't stop then he/she will be out of the game. In this game, the one who survives, in the end, will be the winner.

Apart from this, you can also get a handkerchief dance done. In this one has to dance while standing on a handkerchief and the size of that handkerchief will be reduced on every song and the one who dances on the smallest handkerchief in the last will win the game.

Check what's in hat

You can give one red hat each to family members and to your friends. After this, you put some things in those hats without telling them and then you ask them to identify what is in the hat, if they answer correctly what are the things in many hats, then they will be the winner.

Chocolate Cookies Making

This game is very unique in which any member of the family can participate. In this game, you keep the chocolate melted and then you can ask your family members to make cookies in different shapes. In this game, you give only 60 seconds to each one. Whoever makes the best cookies in just 60 seconds in this game will be the winner of this game. (Decorate your house like this on Christmas) After this, you can also enjoy these cookies with your family members.