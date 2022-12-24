Christmas 2022: Here are some famous dishes for Indians to eat during Christmas

Christmas is one of the most celebrated worldwide holidays. Families gather during this time to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Numerous activities, including decorating the Christmas tree, giving gifts, and dining with family and friends, add to the specialness of this holiday. Additionally, just like any other holiday, Christmas celebrations would be lacking without indulging in some mouthwatering foods. While plum cake, eggnog, mulled wine, etc are all traditional Christmas fare, there is much more to discover! Here, we've compiled a list of some widely consumed meals from various regions of India that you should try this Christmas.

Palappam:

Palappam sometimes referred to as appam, is a sort of pancake that is indigenous to Keralan cuisine and is a key component of the holiday breakfast spread. It is traditionally cooked in an Appa Chatti and made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Palappams, which have a soft, fluffy centre and thin, crispy rims, go best with a vegetable stew.

Allahabadi cake:

This classic Indian cake originates from Allahabad, a city in North India, as the name suggests. It is created with petha, marmalade, a lot of ghee, and dry fruits that have been steeped in rum. The city's Anglo-Indian community is responsible for this god's creation. It makes a magnificent dessert to serve at a Christmas gathering and is dripping with desi flavours.

Fruitcake:

Fruitcake, also known as fruit cake or fruit bread, is a type of cake that contains candied or dried fruit, nuts, and spices. It may also be soaked in booze. Certain wealthy varieties may be iced and embellished in the United Kingdom. Fruitcakes are frequently offered at weddings and throughout the Christmas season.

Kulkuls:

Kulkuls often referred to as kidyo, are little curls of sweet dough that resemble shells. It is a traditional Kuswar dessert made during Christmas by the Catholic populations of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. Indulgence lies in every bite of these golden-brown deep-fried crispy sweet treats.

Mincepie:

