Christmas 2022: Fun ways to celebrate festival if you're in Mumbai

Christmas time is special not only for Christians but also for all the people who come together to celebrate the spirit of the holidays. The birth of Jesus marks the beginning of a new year for Christians.

Today, we will tell you about a few places you can visit if you live in Mumbai or get a chance to visit the city during Christmas time.

Here is a list of places where you can experience the best Christmas celebration in Mumbai.

Christmas specials at restaurants

Several restaurants in Mumbai like The Sassy Spoon offer customers with special Christmas menu which is sure to make your tastebuds dance.

The Wodehouse Church in Colaba

In South Mumbai, make sure to visit The Wodehouse Church, in Colaba, also called Cathedral of the Holy Name. It was built in 1902 and is known for its beautiful geometric designs and interiors. There is a grand Christmas celebration every year at the church.

Buy Christmas decor at Cheap Jack

Cheap Jack, located on Hill Road, is a staple when it comes to buying Christmas decor and gifts.

Go for a walk in Ranwar village

Ranwar, an East Indian village, in Bandra is famous for its Portuguese-inspired architecture and rich history. The Ranwar village, during Christmas, is beautifully decorated and almost looks out of a fairytale.

See the lights at Bandra Reclamation

Bandra is completely decked up with light during Christmas time, however, Bandra Reclamation and its light setup is something you should witness during the holiday. It is sure to fill you up with light and joy.

Wishing you all a joyous and Merry Christmas!