Christmas 2022: Explore THESE nearby places of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore for celebrations

As soon as the month of December comes, the first thing that comes to our mind is that just one more month, then this year is also going to go. Now you also want to sit bored at home thinking all this, so please don't let this happen to you at all. In the last 5 to 6 days of this month i.e. from Christmas to New Year, you can plan to visit these places around Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore with your friends or family or partner.

Here are some beautiful places around Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore worth visiting on the Christmas holiday:

Bangalore to Nandi Hill

Located about 60 km from Bangalore, Nandi Hills is one such tourist destination which is now becoming very popular among tourists. Nandi Hills and beautifully carved arches and wall paintings and majestic pillars, you will find them in Nandi Hills temples and monuments. You might not know this, Nandi Hills also has Tipu Sultan's palace where he used to come to stay here in the summer. During his reign, Tipu Sultan used to order his prisoners to be thrown off a 600 feet high cliff in his palace on the Nandi Hills. Situated at an altitude of 4851 ft above sea level, you can also catch beautiful glimpses of the sunset from this hill station.

Bangalore to Innovative Film City

Innovative Film City in Bengaluru is an Indian film theme park located in Bidadi, just 40 kilometres towards Mysore, on the outskirts of the city. One of the most popular tourist attractions in Bangalore, this place boasts fun-filled experiences spread over approximately 58 acres of land. Whether you want to shop, eat, just hang out or bring out your inner child again, you must definitely experience this place. The Innovative Film City is broadly divided into three parts and is large enough that you can spend at least half your day here. Be sure to visit the innovative Film City to explore a world of movies and glamour to enjoy amusement park rides and museums, and countless sections like Wild West Wind and Cartoon City. The distance from Bangalore to Innovative Film City is 35 km.

Delhi to Shimla

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, looks no less than a magical fairyland in December. Nestled amidst majestic hills and enchanting forests, Shimla is a very popular destination among travellers, whether you are visiting here with family or looking for a romantic weekend getaway, Shimla never disappoints with its beauty. The architecture here, snow-covered roads, and scrumptious food make this destination more fun. You can reach Shimla from Delhi in 7 hours. The major attractions here are Mall Road, The Ridge, Jakhu, Christ Church, Toy Train, Lakkar Bazar, Ice Skating, Rafting, and Chadwick Waterfall, must visit.

Delhi to Jaisalmer

The 'Golden City' of Rajasthan, Jaisalmer is one of the most beautiful cities to visit in December. If you do not want to travel to colder places, you can also come to this hot place by driving 11 hours from Delhi. The weather of this city is very pleasant in the month of December, where you can easily go for a walk. If you are going to Golden City, then definitely include a camel ride in your list, there can be no other option than this to make the trip an adventure.

Mumbai to Manori

Manori, a small village in the northern part of Mumbai, is popular for its attractive beach. Reminiscent of Goa, there are many lovely accommodations to stay in here where you can enjoy the lush greenery and delicious seafood. The distance from Mumbai to Manori is 36 km.

Mumbai to Khandala

Khandala is situated at the foothills of Sahyadri and is one of the perfect weekend getaways near Mumbai. Here you can enjoy beautiful views, grassy hills and beautiful waterfalls. There are also many interesting places to visit such as the Buddhist temples of the Karla Caves. The distance from Mumbai to Khandala is 82 km.