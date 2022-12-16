Christmas 2022: Celebrate Christmas like never before in THESE Indian cities

Christmas 2022: India is a country with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of traditions and customs. Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy throughout the country, with a variety of celebrations and traditions that reflect the cultural diversity of the nation. If you're planning to celebrate Christmas in India, here are the top 5 places you should consider visiting:

1. Goa:

Goa is a popular beach destination in India, known for its beautiful beaches, lively nightlife, and rich cultural heritage. During Christmas, the state comes alive with festive celebrations, with Christmas carols, feasts, and special mass services being held in churches throughout the state. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the beaches are bustling with activity, making it the perfect place to celebrate Christmas in India.

2. Kerala:

Kerala, also known as God's Own Country, is a beautiful state located in the southern part of India. It is known for its breathtakingly beautiful backwaters, lush green forests, and rich cultural heritage. Christmas is a major festival in Kerala, with special mass services and feasts being held in churches throughout the state. The streets are decorated with colorful lights and decorations, and the atmosphere is festive and joyous.

3. Mumbai:

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is known for its vibrant nightlife and bustling streets. During Christmas, the city comes alive with festive celebrations, with special mass services being held in churches throughout the city. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the city's famous shopping districts are filled with festive cheer.

4. Kolkata:

Kolkata, also known as the cultural capital of India, is a city with a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene. During Christmas, the city comes alive with festive celebrations, with special mass services being held in churches throughout the city. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the city's famous shopping districts are filled with festive cheer.

5. Delhi:

Delhi, the capital of India, is a city with a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene. During Christmas, the city comes alive with festive celebrations, with special mass services being held in churches throughout the city. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the city's famous shopping districts are filled with festive cheer.