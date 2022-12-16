Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Christmas 2022: Celebrate Christmas like never before in THESE Indian cities

List of top 5 places to celebrate Christmas in India.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

Christmas 2022: Celebrate Christmas like never before in THESE Indian cities
Christmas 2022: Celebrate Christmas like never before in THESE Indian cities

Christmas 2022: India is a country with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of traditions and customs. Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy throughout the country, with a variety of celebrations and traditions that reflect the cultural diversity of the nation. If you're planning to celebrate Christmas in India, here are the top 5 places you should consider visiting:

1. Goa:

Goa is a popular beach destination in India, known for its beautiful beaches, lively nightlife, and rich cultural heritage. During Christmas, the state comes alive with festive celebrations, with Christmas carols, feasts, and special mass services being held in churches throughout the state. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the beaches are bustling with activity, making it the perfect place to celebrate Christmas in India.

2. Kerala:

Kerala, also known as God's Own Country, is a beautiful state located in the southern part of India. It is known for its breathtakingly beautiful backwaters, lush green forests, and rich cultural heritage. Christmas is a major festival in Kerala, with special mass services and feasts being held in churches throughout the state. The streets are decorated with colorful lights and decorations, and the atmosphere is festive and joyous.

Also read: Discover top 5 benefits of following a Mediterranean diet

3. Mumbai:

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is known for its vibrant nightlife and bustling streets. During Christmas, the city comes alive with festive celebrations, with special mass services being held in churches throughout the city. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the city's famous shopping districts are filled with festive cheer.

4. Kolkata:

Kolkata, also known as the cultural capital of India, is a city with a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene. During Christmas, the city comes alive with festive celebrations, with special mass services being held in churches throughout the city. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the city's famous shopping districts are filled with festive cheer.

5. Delhi:

Delhi, the capital of India, is a city with a rich history and a vibrant cultural scene. During Christmas, the city comes alive with festive celebrations, with special mass services being held in churches throughout the city. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, and the city's famous shopping districts are filled with festive cheer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Visit these beautiful, offbeat hill stations to escape from this Diwali rush
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Take inspiration from these television divas who hail from small towns and now ruling the industry
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.