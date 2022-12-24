Christmas 2022: Bible verses and scripture to share with family, friends, loved ones

File Photo

Christmas is a time when families and loved ones from around the world celebrate the spirit of the holiday and mark the occasion with immense joy and gratitude. The Christian festival of Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ who is believed to be the son of God and sent to Earth to wash away the sins of every human.

Today, on Christmas Eve we will share with you some verses and scriptures from the Bible to share with your family, friends, and loved ones.

Isaiah 9:6

For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

Luke 1:35

And the angel answered her, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child to be born will be called holy—the Son of God.”

Matthew 1:18

Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit.

John 3:16

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.

John 14:6

Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

Romans 10:9

If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.

Timothy 1:!5-17

"Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst. But for that very reason I was shown mercy so that in me, the worst of sinners, Christ Jesus might display his immense patience as an example for those who would believe in him and receive eternal life. Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only God, be honor and glory forever and ever."

John 1:29

Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!