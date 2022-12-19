Christmas 2022: 4 famous churches in Delhi NCR that you can visit on Christmas eve

Representational image

Christmas festival brings lots of happiness, sweets, chocolates, fun and holidays. In such a situation, children also have a great desire to roam on Christmas holidays and parents also take their children for a place to visit. In such a situation, if you are looking for something good around Delhi on the occasion of Christmas, then we tell you five such churches that you can visit.

Also read: Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve

Here is the list of churches in Delhi NCR where Christmas is celebrated with great pomp.

Sacred Heart Cathedral Church- The Sacred Heart Cathedral Church is the most famous church in the city of Delhi. Easter and Christmas are the best times to visit here, as many major celebrations are held here on Christmas.



St. James Church- Earlier known as Skimmer Church, St James's Church is believed to be the oldest worshipping church in Delhi. It was started by Colonel James Skinner, after whom it was named. It is situated in the Kashmere Gate area. Many people have visited this church including the Viceroy of India in 1931, Queen Elizabeth II in 1961 and the Archbishop of Canterbury in 1995.



St. Thomas Church- St. Thomas Church is also a popular church to visit for Christmas. St. Thomas Church was constructed in 1972 and since then it has been attracting hordes of devotees. The design of the building has been taken from the Mughal structures which makes it different from other churches. It is located in RK Puram.



St. Luke's Church- St. Luke's Church built in Defense Colony Delhi is also a great place, where lots of lights and decorations are done on Christmas and many programs are also held. If you live in Central South Delhi or are travelling around this area, do take out some time and visit here.