Christmas 2021: Seven fun ways to celebrate this holiday season at home

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the holiday season, as it has on everything else. Due to health and safety concerns, the Centers for Disease Control has officially said that limiting social gatherings, particularly around the holidays, is suggested. But just because you don't have the same Christmas plans as last year doesn't mean you have to stay at home bored. In truth, there are a plethora of ways to keep yourself engaged and in the Christmas spirit at home.

Here are a few!

Watch movies

Open Netflix and binge on those Christmas classics.



Host a virtual party

This year, Zoom and Google Meet have become the standard for holiday gatherings, so make the link and send out a calendar invite this month. If everyone brings their favourite holiday appetiser to share during the call, you'll get bonus points!

Send gifts from far away

Giving gifts is often a fun aspect of the holiday season, and you can still brighten someone's day by sending them something to put beneath their tree. You can even organise a video call to observe their reaction if you make them promise to wait until the 25th to open it.

Bake!

As is customary, you must leave a plate of cookies out for Santa, but make sure you have enough for yourself.

Create your own tree ornaments

Meaningful keepsakes can be made using homemade decorations. When you make your own ornaments, you can give them as gifts to loved ones and turn the process into a new family tradition.

Plan a family game night

It's always a wonderful idea to have a family game night, and it'll be much better when you do it under the dazzling lights of your Christmas tree.

Sing Christmas songs

Host a sing-along at home with all of your favourite Christmas music.



Use these recommendations to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season this year!