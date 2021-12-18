Christmas 2021: Here's list of fun games to play with family and friends

Christmas, the time to make merry and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, is just around the corner. It's that time of the year when you flaunt your new dress, munch your best-liked muffin and spend time with your family and close friends and relax and only think about the favourite things and moments you want to treasure all your life.

On the special day, you spend time with your family and close friends. You watch movies, play games with them. However, sometimes, it becomes difficult to choose which game to play. Therefore, we decided to help you in choosing the games.

Here’s the list

1. Candy Canes

You need: Deck of cards, candy canes, pencil, paper, and quick hands

2. Two Truths and a lie (About Christmas)

How to play: Each player will submit three statements from Christmas memories. Other players have to guess which one is a lie.

3. Marshmallow- Stuffing contest

The person who can fit most marshmallows in their mouth at one time wins.

4. Ugly sweater contest

Invite your friends to come dressed in their best ugly outfit and see who wins.

5. Five-second tule

Each player has to respond to a holiday-theme challenge within 5 seconds.

6. Ludo

The families in India are still united by Ludo. You can try playing this game this Christmas.

7. Mystery stocking

The Player has to guess what mystery item is hidden in the stock.

8. Memory test

Remove items from the player's tray and check if he/she remembers.

Rule: place 15-20 items in the tray before picking up one.