Christmas 2021: Easy and delicious desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth this holiday season

With Christmas and New Year approaching, it's that time of year when the festive spirit lingers in the air, bringing more joy and warmth from being surrounded by the affection of family members and the company of friends as we begin the holiday season.

If you're looking for some easy dessert dishes to satisfy your and your family's palates this X-Mas, here are a couple to try.

1) Chocolate Lava Cake

Make a delectable chocolate lava cake and devour it. Dark chocolate, butter, icing sugar, eggs, and flour are all you need.

2. Rum Balls

Without rum balls, Christmas would be incomplete. Make this famous dessert using semi-sweet chocolate, vanilla wafer cookies, chopped walnuts, and other ingredients in a simple recipe.

3) Chocolate Doughnut

The rich chocolate taste and moist texture of the doughnut merge perfectly in the mouth, and you will not regret if you have one for Christmas.

4. White Chocolate and fruit Trifle

Trifles are a delicious treat to enjoy with friends, family, and others. This dessert, which includes chocolate and fresh fruits, is sure to be a hit with everyone.

5. Gingerbread House

Gingerbread houses are a holiday must-have. They're easy to prepare and taste fantastic when made with flavoured dough.

6. Eggnog Cake

Everyone at your holiday gathering will enjoy the creamy, vanilla flavour of this cake.

7. Pumpkin Cheesecake

Especially around the holidays, you can never have too much pumpkin spice. This cheesecake is full of warm, toasty pumpkin flavour, and it's sweetened just right with a drizzle of caramel sauce on top.

8. Spiced Apple Pie

Make your traditional apple pie a little more exciting! On top, crumble with coarse sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of cayenne.

Any of these sweet delights, if made fresh and with the right ingredients, could be the highlight of your Christmas dinner table.