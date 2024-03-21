Choti Holi 2024: Is Choti Holi on March 23 or 24? Know date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

From its historical roots to its significance, here's everything you need to know about this auspicious celebration.

Choti Holi 2024: This traditional Hindu festival, also known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, is a lively and joyful occasion that unites people for prayer, socializing, and enjoyment. With bonfires lit to symbolize the victory of good over evil, and the burning of Holika representing the triumph of devotion over wickedness, Choti Holi is a festival rich in meaning and symbolism. So, join in the festivities, splash some colors, and relish delicious sweets - Choti Holi is a time for jubilation and merriment! From its historical roots to its significance, here's everything you need to know about this auspicious celebration.

When is Choti Holi 2023?

Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, will be celebrated across India on March 25. The Holika Dahan muhurat will begin at 11:13 pm on March 24 and end at 12:27 am on March 25. The muhurat will last for 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Bhadra Punch is from 6:33 pm to 7:53 pm

Bhadra Mukh is from 7:53 pm to 10:06 pm

Purnima Tithi begins at 9:54 am on March 24

Purnima Tithi Ends at 12:29 pm on March 25

Choti Holi 2024 History and Significance

Choti Holi, or Holika Dahan, is a Hindu festival celebrated the night before Holi. It honors the victory of good over evil from an ancient story. The tale tells of a cruel king and his devoted son, Prahlad, who refused to worship him. The king's sister, Holika, tried to burn Prahlad alive, but he survived due to his faith. Holika perished instead. To remember this, people light bonfires and burn effigies of Holika. Choti Holi also welcomes spring and marks the end of winter. It's a time for joy, with music, dancing, colorful celebrations, and delicious food shared among loved ones.

Choti Holi 2024 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

For Choti Holi 2024 Puja Vidhi, start by preparing a small pyre using wood and cow dung cakes. Place an effigy of Holika on the pyre. Before lighting the fire, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and recite mantras for blessings and protection. Offer fruits, flowers, and sweets as naivedya. Circumambulate the pyre while chanting prayers for the victory of good over evil. Finally, light the pyre and let it burn while singing bhajans and hymns. The samagri (materials) needed include wood, cow dung cakes, effigy of Holika, fruits, flowers, sweets, incense, and lamps.